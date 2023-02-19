William Everett Rochelle Jr., 85, died from heart disease on February 13, 2023, at home in Dexter, New Mexico. Everett was born November 20, 1937 in Ponca City, Oklahoma, the son of William Everett Rochelle Sr. and Elizabeth Ida Rochelle.
Everett’s journey through life had many twists and turns. He graduated with an AA from his local community college and attended Oklahoma State where he studied business. Over the years he worked for Conoco which took him and his family to Artesia, New Mexico. He then became a delivery man for Sunbeam Bread; one of his children’s favorite jobs! Later he choose to train in commercial refrigeration in Roswell, New Mexico working for Forbes Refrigeration and then opened up his own business, Everett’s Refrigeration and eventually morphed into All Seasons Engines. In retirement he blossomed as “Everett the fishing buddy”.
Everett married his longtime sweetheart, Ruth Lorraine Heck on October 20, 1959 in Arkansas City, Kansas. They had four children, William Edward, Sabrina Michelle, Elizabeth Rhea and Richard Daniel. In 2005, they retired to Lake Havasu City, Arizona where they spent 15 happy years. In 2019, they celebrated their 60th anniversary and returned to Roswell, New Mexico to be with their son, Danny, his wife Liz.
Everett was active in several churches including New Hope Church in Lake Havasu City and Berrendo Baptist Church in Roswell. He found much joy in knowing the Lord.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, a brother, Jerry Rochelle and his oldest son, Eddie Rochelle. Surviving are his daughters (Sabrina and Beth) and his son (Danny) and their loving spouses. Everett and Ruth were blessed with eleven grandchildren and currently have twenty-one great grandchildren. All have been a source of great pride.
Everett’s mortal remains were cremated by the Neptune Society and will later be spread by his family per his instructions. At this time, a memorial service is planned for September 3, 2023 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Your notes of remembrance would be greatly appreciated. In lieu of flowers please donate to your local missionary fund.