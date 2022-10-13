4/12/1933 — 7/26/2022
William “Jerry” Bear passed away peacefully on July 26, 2022. Born April 12, 1933 in Roswell, New Mexico. Jerry attended Roswell High School and graduated from NMMI. Preceded in death by his Mother, Edna Mae, Father Bob and his wife of 48 years, Cecil Bear.
He moved to El Paso after service in the Army where he met his wife, Cecil whom he married in 1961. Jerry worked for EPNG until his retirement. Jerry was a lifetime Elk and involved with the NMMI Alumni Association. He coached little league sports from 1966-1977. In later years he served as President of the Discovery Club of El Paso. He was a kind giving man who never met someone who didn’t become a friend.
Graveside services will be held at Restlawn Memorial, 4848 Alps, 79904 on October 21 at 10:00 AM.