William T Duke “Billy” passed away surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, December 18, 2022.
On May 17, 1938, Billy was born to William Joe Duke and Ruby Theola Kennedy in Roswell, New Mexico where he grew up. His grandparents William W & Joan Duke raised him, and his sister and they attended Mark Howell School. In 1962 while living in Albuquerque he met the love of his life Helen Dukeminier. They were married on January 6, 1963 and started a family. He returned to Roswell to raise his family in 1974. They were blessed with a loving marriage for over 53 years. Billy owned a gas station in Roswell in the 70’s. He was born into the grocery business which eventually led him to becoming a traveling salesman. He traveled many miles selling spirits while listening to Willie Nelson. He loved working in his yard and getting his boys to assist in all the projects. More than anything Billy was a proud husband, father, and grandfather.
Billy was preceded in death by his parents: William and Ruby; wife, Helen; sister, Ruby; and nephews: Ray, Even, & Charlie.
Those left to cherish Billy’s memory are his sons: Billy Duke & wife Deanna, James Duke, Greg Duke & girlfriend Sherry, Joel Duke & wife Lena; grandchildren: Amanda Duke, Jessica & husband Jamie Ham, Grace Duke, John & wife Renee Howard, Justin Ruiz, Kaden Duke, Jimmy Lopez, Harley Duke & fiance Molly McMillan, Blaizze Duke, Snowden Duke and Forrest Duke; great-grandchildren: Alexandra Duke, Autum Bishop, Gary Bishop, Judith McDuffie, June Ham, Ruby Ham, Kaydence Lopez, Emily Lopez, and Gregory Duke; and three great-great-grandchildren: Sophia Hernandez, Juliana Morua, and Gael Avila.
Billy had a deep love for everyone in his large family. He will be missed beyond measure.
The family would also like to thank Reyna Cisneros the nurse at Casa Maria for her special care for Bill.
Please join the family to celebrate Billy at Eagles Pecos Valley Aries 301 S Sunset Ave, Roswell, 88203 on January 28, 2023, at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, Billy would be honored by your donation in his memory to a local charity of your choice.
The family would like to deeply thank the many friends who have shared their condolences.
Please take the time to share your thoughts and memories of Billy with the Duke family in the online registry at andersonbethany.com. Anderson Bethany Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Duke family.