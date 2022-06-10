William W. Bohanon Jr.

William “Bill” Bohanon, Jr. was born December 4, 1960 to William W. Bohanon Sr., and Nona Vivian McClain in Roswell, New Mexico. Bill passed on June 4, 2022 in Big Spring, Texas at the age of 61.
Bill graduated from Coconino High School in Flagstaff, Arizona. He had a great love of automobiles and was a specialist in auto body repair and restoration. His love for cars started at the age of 11, going to the drag races with his dad, and hanging out at the garage where stunt/race car driver Bob Perry, owner of the tank Hell on Wheels and the ‘Vette Wagon who had set up shop in Tucson, Arizona.
Bill was a great husband, dad, grandfather, son, brother, and uncle. He loved his family and was a strong leader in all of their lives. Bill leaves behind his wife, Diana Gonzalez, his daughter Tori (Brandon) Ramey, and children Kobyn, Leah, Hannah, Rush and Aubrey, daughter Melissa Sayers, and children Laila and Kaitlin, all of Big Spring, Texas. He also leaves behind his father, Bill Bohanon, Sr.; sister, Natalie (Bill) Steele; brother Robbie Bohanon; and sister Kimberly (Daniel) Graves; as well as many, many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his mother, Nona McClain Bohanon Stroshine, and daughter Amanda Brown.
Services pending.