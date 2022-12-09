William W. Bohanon Sr.

07/20/1939 — 12/05/22
William “Bill” Bohanon, Sr. was born July 20, 1939, to Barney Jackson and Velma Louise Bohanon in Baxley, Georgia. Bill went to be with his Lord and Savior on December 5, 2022, in Roswell, New Mexico at the age of 83.
Bill attended Roswell High School and left early to join the United States Navy. Once out of the Navy, Bill worked as a production manager at Coca Cola Bottling Company, in Roswell, Albuquerque and Tucson, Arizona, and PepsiCo in Flagstaff Arizona.
Bill was a great husband, dad, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and uncle. He loved his family and was a loving leader in all of their lives. Bill leaves behind his life partner Antoinette Sullivan of Denton, Texas; daughter-in-law Diane Gonzales (husband Bill Jr., (deceased), granddaughter Melissa Sayer (great-grandchildren Leila and Katy, granddaughter Tori Ramey and husband Brandon, great-grandchildren, Kobyn, Leah, Hannah, Rush and Aubrey); daughter Natalie Steele and husband Bill (grandchildren Nathan and Alexandra); son Robbie Bohanon (granddaughter Jerycha and husband Mark, great-grandchildren Sydney and Rhett, and granddaughter Daryl Armstrong and husband Dalton, great-grandson Levi); daughter Kimberly Graves and husband Daniel (granddaughter Kaylyn, great-granddaughter Madeleine, granddaughter Andrea, partner Josh, great-grandchildren, Zach, Zayden and Zariah, granddaughter Haley, great-granddaughter Amelia, granddaughter Autumn and husband Sergio, and his youngest granddaughter Savannah); stepson Billy Sullivan and wife Susan (grandchildren, James, Sara, Christina, great grandchildren Melody and Jack), and stepson Timothy Sullivan. He is also survived by his brothers Charles Bohanon, Alfred Bohanon, sister-in-law Tillie Bohanon, and stepbrothers Ted and Henry Clements, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Bill Bohanon, Jr., granddaughter Amanda, his former wife, Nona Stroshine, his brothers, Luther, Aubrey, Hubert, Barney, and Tommy.
At this time no services are pending.