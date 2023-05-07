William Wynn Keck, 76, passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at his home in Roswell, New Mexico surrounded by his family.
Bill was born to Glenn and Constantina Keck in Coffeyville, Kansas, on January 28, 1947. At the age of 10, Bill moved to Albuquerque, NM, where he graduated from Manzano High School. Bill went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Air Force and was proud to be an American. Bill married Irene Keck on November 21, 1990, in Roswell, New Mexico. Bill enjoyed his career in communications and was proud of his partnership with Collins Key and their company Southwestern Wireless. Bill enjoyed taking his family to the lake, golfing, and spending time in Ruidoso, and had a love for the Dallas Cowboys and Southwestern art.
Those left to eternally treasure and cherish his memory are his Wife Irene Keck and beloved dog Princess; Children: Lindy Ritenour, (Sean Ritenour), Justin Keck (Jennifer Melendez), Greg Carrasco, Joe Carrasco (Terri Carrasco), Angela de Leon (Fabian de Leon), and Daughter in law Staci Carrasco; Grandchildren: Liam and Ayden Cain, Calista and Jocelyn Ritneour, Vivian Vidal, August Keck, Samantha Bruns (Tucker Bruns), Hayden Carrasco, Joseph Carrasco III (McKenzie Carrasco), Leah Carrasco, and Adreyan and Charlee de Leon; Brother Richard Keck (Karla Keck), Mother in law, Anna Mae Mendoza, Sister in law Christine Chavez (Bobby Chavez) and Sister in law Betty Trujillo; Extended family, nieces, and nephews who he loved very much and best friends Barbara and John Fischer.
Bill is preceded in death by his mother and father Constantina and Glenn Keck, his Brother Bruce Keck, and beloved dog Franny.
Blessed to serve as Honorary Pallbearers are his Grandson’s Liam Cain, Ayden Cain, Adreyan de Leon, Hayden Carrasco and Joseph Carrasco III.
A memorial service will be held at Anderson Bethany on Monday, May 8, 2023, at 1 pm with Pastor Timothy Arlet officiating. Please take a moment and share a kind thought or memory with Bill’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
The family of Bill wishes to extend sincere thanks to Dr. Stiller, Takiesha, Maureen, Tim, Angela, and staff at Gentiva Hospice, Dr. Hamid Feroze, and Mel.
In lieu of flowers please support Southwest Parkinson Society, 3610-22nd Street, Ste 300, Lubbock, TX 79410