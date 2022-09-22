A memorial service is planned for Winona "Nonie" Ruth Martin on Saturday, September 24, at 2pm at Highland Baptist Church in Roswell NM.
Nonie was born to Marshall and Ruby Burch on June 25, 1954 in Roswell, NM and went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. On December 18, 1970 she married the love of her life, George Scott (Scotty) Martin. This December they would have been married 52 years.
Together they raised their two children, Anson and Amanda in Artesia, NM and have celebrated the births of 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Having lived in multiple cities and a few states, Artesia is where she and Scotty spent the majority of their lives.
Nonie had an infectious smile and a laugh that brought the joy of the Lord wherever she went; she was loved by everyone she met. Her family meant everything to her and her many friends filled her life with so much love. Her life was devoted to her Savior Jesus Christ and everything she did was a byproduct of His love over flowing through her.
She spent many years as a school bus driver for the Artesia Public Schools driving for the special education students and those children were incredibly special to her; she formed relationships with many of them over the years. She loved children and spent her life pouring out the love of Christ to countless women and children through ministry in the church, in her family and anyone else who was blessed to have graced her path.
She was a pillar of strength, a fountain of Biblical wisdom and truly loved life. When she wasn't serving in the church you could find her with family — playing scrabble or doing a crossword puzzle, visiting with friends, drinking coffee and spending time with her beloved grand and great grandchildren.
A woman with many talents such as sewing, painting and a singing voice like no other, Nonie embodied the woman of scripture in Proverbs 31, "Her children arise up, and call her blessed; Her husband also, and he praiseth her. Many daughters have done virtuously, But thou excellest them all. Favour is deceitful, and beauty is vain: But a woman that feareth the LORD, she shall be praised."
Nonie was preceded in death by her beloved son, Anson Martin, 4 brothers and 1 sister and is survived by her husband, Scotty Martin, her daughter Amanda Ramsey and husband David of CO, daughter-in-law Laurie Martin of WA, her 7 grandchildren Madison Fernandez and husband Zach of Artesia, Elisha Mutchler of Artesia, Irelynn & Avarie Ramsey of CO, Justin, Lynnea, and Asiah Martin of WA, 3 great grandchildren, 4 sisters, 1 brother and numerous nieces and nephews. She is incredibly loved and missed.
Thank you to Kindred Hospice for her end of life care, especially Maureen, Pastor Tim, Stacy and Jessica. In lieu of flowers, her husband asks that you make a donation to St. Jude's Children's Hospital as Nonie held them dear to her heart.