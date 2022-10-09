Woodrow Sizemore, 81, passed away peacefully on August 7, 2022, with family by his side. He was born on October 19, 1940, to Mary Cloe Sizemore in Baltimore, Maryland.
Woodrow “Woody” served four years in the Air Force as an Airman First Class. While at Walker Air Force Base in Roswell, New Mexico, he met his wife of 60 years, Ernestina. After being discharged from the Air Force he put himself through school, eventually earning a Master of Arts in Educational Administration. He was a teacher for 26 years. He began his career on the Navajo Nation in New Mexico and looked back on those years as some of the most rewarding as an educator. His long teaching career was not without a touch of irony, given his somewhat misspent youth. Woody dropped out of school in 9th grade, and as one of his daughters noted, was then destined to repeat it as a teacher – over, and over, and over again.
He was an avid golfer whose amateur career highlight was winning the senior division of a local golf tournament. He served as head basketball coach throughout much of his early teaching career and was proud to lead his team at Alameda Jr. High School to the 9th-grade championship title. Throughout his life, he was active in his churches, serving as a deacon and Sunday school teacher and serving as both a player and a coach for church softball leagues.
Woody counted his family as his greatest lifetime achievement, and nothing brought him more joy than spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchild – and not necessarily in that order.
Woody was preceded in death by his sisters Juanita, Vivian and Shirley, and brothers William, John and Kenneth. He is survived by his loving wife Ernestina of Burleson, TX, as well as daughters Angela (Tony) of Burleson, TX, and Jennifer of Las Vegas, NV; grandchildren, Rebecca (Mark), Aaron, and David (Beth); and great-granddaughter, Oakley.
A celebration of Woody's life will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Trinidad Community Baptist Church, 1707 West Juniper Street, Roswell, NM 88203. Interment services will be held at South Park Cemetary, 3101 South Main Street, Roswell, NM 88203.