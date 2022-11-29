Services were held at 2 pm on Monday, November 28 at Calvary Baptist Church for Wynell Baker of Artesia, New Mexico.
Mrs. Baker, 89, died on November 22, 2022 at her home in Artesia.
Rick Smith officiated at the services with burial following at Woodbine Cemetery. Pallbearers were Brian Baker, Michel Price, Josh Baker, Jarrod Richardson, Brent Woodard and Brandon Woodard. Visitation was at Terpening & Son Mortuary from 2 to 6 pm on Sunday, November 27th.
Wynell was born on August 16, 1933 in Colorado City, Texas; the daughter of Otha Martin Woodard and Cecil Pierce Woodard.
Wynell never met a stranger! She was well known by anyone that ever had her as a waitress or cashier in her earlier years because she was an extremely hard worker in every capacity. She was a very devoted member of Calvary Baptist Church for 60 years and helped organize many events there until she was no longer able to fulfill that position. She was also a member of the board of Riverside Water Users Coop. for many years until she was no longer able to attend the meetings.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Max Baker, a daughter Sharon Price, sister Marie Woodard, and a grandson Ryan Jay Baker.
Survivors include her sons Sheryl Baker and wife Connie; Shane Baker and wife Teresa; daughter Debra Baker; brother Roy Woodard and wife Peggy; 12 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and 28 great-great-grandchildren.