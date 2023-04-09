Yolanda Castro Hunter (Joli), 68, passed away on April 1, 2023, in Roswell, New Mexico. Please take a moment and share a kind thought or memory with Yolanda’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
There will be a viewing at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home on Thursday, April 13, 2023, from 9 am to 7 pm. Funeral services will be held at Church on the Move on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 10 am. Interment will follow at South Park Cemetery.
On June 05, 1954, Yolanda was born to Bonifacio and Cecilia Castro in Lovington, New Mexico. She was the youngest of nine siblings. She and her sister, Lupe Rodgers being the only girls, were inseparable. They were always together, laughing, making jokes, and taking care of each other, no matter what it was they just wanted each other's company. Yolanda had a happy, friendly personality, and always gave everyone she met a big smile and a hug. She also loved everything that was leopard print and enjoyed buying items of clothing and home decor to add to her extensive collection and her stylish “Tina Turner” look. Yolanda and her family moved to Roswell, she graduated from Roswell High School and later married Warren Junior Hunter and had two incredible sons, Warren Andre Hunter, and Donnell Warren Hunter. She worked at Levi’s for close to 20 years. She also worked at Job Corps for 5 years, and as a childcare worker at Assurance Home for close to 10 years. Yolanda always said that she enjoyed the time she spent working, only to retire to help take care of her younger son during his illness.
Yolanda was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister, and Tia. Although she spent a lot of her time working, she always made sure to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren, whom she spoke so proudly of. She also enjoyed having her family over for homemade breakfast and lunch every Sunday. and in her free time, attending her kids and grandkid's sporting events, and just making new memories with everyone every single day. Her love for everyone was unconditional and her family and friends will miss her dearly.
Yolanda is survived by Warren Junior Hunter, children; Warren Andre Hunter (April), Ashley Hunter, Francie Brimage (Chuck), LaShone Clay. Grandchildren; DiSean Hunter, Deja Hunter (Kris), Gilbert Benitez, Jonathan Benitez, Andrel Warner (Lori), Yalitza Perales, Yarima Perales, Tya Jones (Zach), Anthony Hunter (Gabriella), Aaliyah Hunter, Zay’D Rhoads, Aziah Hunter, Azakai Hunter, Anijah Hunter, Aariyah Hunter. Her great-grandchildren: Jaivyn Sanchez, Malcolm Hunter, Leo Perales, Anais Perales. Also, her siblings; Lupe Rodgers, Bobby Castro (Diana), Albert Castro (Nora), Louis Castro (Diane), David Castro (Esther), as well as Valerie Rodgers who was a very special niece.
Yolanda is preceded in death by her parents, Bonifacio and Cecilia Castro. Brothers: Johnny Castro, Barney Castro, Richard Castro, and her sons, Donnell Warren Hunter, and Paul Bohnert.
Blessed to be Honorary Pallbearers are Donnell Hunter, Danny Najar Jr, Omar Benitez Jr, Andre Hunter, Junior Benitez, Marvin Reese, Allen Holloway, Mike McCallum, Chuck Brimage, Jericho Dutchover, Jason Montoya Juan Borunda, Joe Bustinza, Chris Villeneuve, Zeke Chavez, Anijah Hunter, Malcolm Hunter, and Jaivyn Sanchez.
Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Deja Hunter, Aaliyah Hunter, Tya Jones, Zay’D Rhoads, Aariyah Hunter, DiSean Hunter, Anthony Hunter, Jonah Torres (Aleah), Ethan Torres (April), Kris Sanchez, Elijah Castro (Mya), Aziah Hunter, and Azakai Hunter.
The family of Yolanda wishes to extend sincere thanks to the hospice staff, Church on the Move, and her many friends and family members who have visited during her illness, hospital stays and the illness and passing of her youngest son, Donnell. Especially her sister, Lupe, her long-time friends, Beverly Guerrero, Shirley Smith, Serena Steenholdt, and her brother Bobby Castro for the loving care they provided, and those who have provided her home with many gifts, financial assistance, and daily needs.
Arrangements are being directed by Anderson Bethany Funeral Home.