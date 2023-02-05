Yvonna Miquela Chavez left her earthly home to be with her heavenly father on January 26, 2023. She passed from this life at home at the age of 71. She was born March 10, 1951 in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Albert and Albeza Sandoval and she grew up in Roswell before moving to Texas City, TX with her family. She was the eldest of five children and maintained a close and loving relationship with all her family.
She married the love of her life, Eladio C Chavez on July 31, 1971. The couple was married for 52 years and had 2 children. As the army wife of a career soldier, Yvonna spent many dedicated years as a loving and supportive spouse spending time at Fort Hood and tours abroad to Germany and Panama. In recent years she lived with her family in Humble, Texas where she forged a career as a respected and successful Real Estate Agent in the Greater Houston Area.
Her professional achievements included many distinctions. She held the TAHS - Texas Affordable Houston Designation and the NAR’S SFR - Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource Certification and was a member of the NAHREP (National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals). She was active in the Women’s Council of REALTORS and the Greater Houston Builders' Association. In 2003 she was awarded the PRISM (Professional Results in Sales and Marketing) Associate Member of the Year Award for the Greater Houston Builders Association. She was also honored by The Houston Chapter of the Women’s Council of REALTORS as the 2004 REALTOR Member of the Year and awarded the NAHREP Houston Chapter Presidential Award for 2009 and she served as the 2007 President of the Sales and Marketing Council of the Greater Houston Builders Association and 2008 President of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals Houston Chapter. A most cherished faith-based honor was the time she spent serving the Chaplaincy US Army Ft. Hood and Panama. In addition, she was elevated to the position of Director for the CCD and adult education department.
Her hobbies included various activities supporting her children and granddaughter but in recent years she made many unforgettable memories traveling the countryside with her husband and family. She grew to love camping, hiking, fishing and traveling this beautiful nation where she made every minute count.
Those left to honor and cherish her memory are her husband, Eladio C. Chavez, daughter Gloria Ana Chavez, son Joseph Chavez and granddaughter Samantha Marie Cantrelle.
Her surviving siblings are Alberta Munk, Roland Sandoval (Dee Dee), Joseph Sandoval (Lenda), John Sandoval and various nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Albert and Albeza Sandoval.
Interment will take place in the near future at South Park Cemetery, Roswell, New Mexico.