Services are scheduled for 10 am, Tuesday, May 24 at Terpening & Son Chapel for Yvonne Pollard of Hagerman, New Mexico.
Wade Nelson will officiate at the services. Burial will follow at Hagerman Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Brad Pollard, Boone Pollard, Blake Pollard, Buddy Pendergrass, Michael Nelson and Greg Pollard. Honorary pallbearers will be Ronnie Nelson, Randy Nelson, Holden Foster, Gary Nelson, Andy Skerik, Kay Winham, and Mary Ramirez. Visitation will be at Terpening & Son Mortuary from 4 to 6pm on Monday.
Our precious mother and grandma went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday the 16th in the early morning hours after a long and courageous battle with Dementia. A battle that she won.
Yvonne Nelson was born on July 24, 1938, in Lake Arthur, NM on the family farm. She was the second child born to Charlie and Lucille Nelson. She attended Lake Arthur Schools where she met the love of her life Cecil Pollard.
Yvonne married Cecil on March 1, 1954, in Hereford, TX. They took up residency on the Pollard family farm where they lived until moving to Artesia, then to Hagerman in 1963. There, they built their forever home and raised their family.
Yvonne adored her family and lived to serve them all from preparing delicious meals, babysitting, attending school functions, teaching Sunday school and VBS, attending ball games and practices, and allowing her grandkids to have toys and candy anytime they asked. Yvonne was an exceptional bookkeeper with the most beautiful handwriting.
One of her biggest pleasures in life, next to her family, was serving her Lord through her works at the Hagerman United Methodist Church. She was also a founding member and organizer of the Loaves and Fishes food Bank in Hagerman. Yvonne was resilient and faithful and poured her heart into everything she did. When the doors of her church were closed, it was like she had lost a loved one.
Her loving and sweet spirit will be the things we as her family will miss the most. She is gone but Will never be forgotten.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Harvey Nelson, Harry Nelson, and Jerry Nelson, sisters Peggy Speck, Alma Lyn McCullough, and Phyllis Moore, and by a grandchild Carl Benjamin Pollard.
Survivors include her sons William Pollard and wife Becky, and Tim Pollard and wife Susie; a daughter Debbie Pollard; a brother Johnny Nelson; grandchildren Blake Pollard and wife Tara, Boone Pollard, Brad Pollard and wife Naomi, Audry Foster, Candace Pollard, and Hannah Pollard; great-grandchildren Brooklynne Ivans, Holden Foster, and Mazie Pollard.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mission Arch Care Center Memory Care Wing, 3200 Mission Arch, Roswell, New Mexico 88201.