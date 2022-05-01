A wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, teacher, and friend, Yvonne Quintero Canales, 71, passed away on Saturday, April 23, 2022, in El Paso, Texas. Please take a moment and share a kind thought or memory with Yvonne’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
The Viewing for Yvonne will be held on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, from 9 AM to 7 PM with a rosary to follow at 7 PM at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home. There will be a graveside service on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 11:00 AM at South Park Cemetery.
On September 25, 1950, Yvonne was born in Roswell, New Mexico, to Amado Quintero and Josephine Dominguez, and was raised by Bonifacio Dominguez. She lovingly married her beloved husband Juan Canales on January 22, 1973, in Carlsbad, New Mexico. Yvonne worked many jobs in her lifetime, but none brought her as much joy as working as a teacher’s aid at Chisum Elementary. It brought Yvonne great joy to be surrounded by her family and grandchildren. She loved crafting, crosswords, going to the casino to win big on the slots and was always watching all her game shows. Yvonne will be deeply missed by her loved ones and friends.
Those left to cherish memories of Yvonne are her children: Melissa Canales, Liberty and Alejandro Barrios, Marty and Alison Brackeen, and Brenda Chavez; grandchildren: Juan Canales Barrios, Dominic Canales Flores, Irrianna Barrios and Michael Duran, Noah and Ana Barrios, Nathaniel Barrios, Isabella Barrios, Josiah Barrios, Trent Brackeen, David and Priscilla Sutherland, Jonathan and Tiffany Sutherland; great-grandchildren: Kataleya Barrios, Nicole, David Jr, Carlos and Noah, Jazmine, Justin, Nicole, Robbie, Lucas and Xavier; great-great-grandchildren; Justice, and Jazmine; siblings: Kathy Vigil, Henry Dominguez, Alex and Florence Dominguez, Dolores and Abel Salazar, Helen and Frank Dominguez, Veronica and David Marquez, and Lupe Dominguez; very close and special friend, Aaliah Sanchez; and numerous aunts, uncles, family members, and friends.
Yvonne is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Juan Canales; children: Renee Canales and Jose Miguel Canales; parents: Amado Quintero, Josephine Dominguez; the person who raised her, Bonifacio Dominguez; siblings: Anita Salazar, Irma Meza, Johnny Dominguez, and Johnny Archuleta; brother in law, Steve Vigil; grandparents: Raymundo and Ventura Torres Quintero, Jose Miguel and Sarah Archuleta.
Blessed to be chosen as Honorary Pallbearers are Dominic Canales Flores, Irrianna Barrios, Nathaniel Barrios, Isabella Barrios, and Josiah Barrios.
Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Juan Canales Barrios and Noah Barrios.
Yvonne’s tribute was lovingly written by her family.