“All the armies of Europe, Asia and Africa combined, with all the treasure of the earth (our own excepted) in their military chest; with a Bonaparte for a commander, could not by force take a drink from the Ohio or make a track on the Blue Ridge in a trial of a thousand years.” These were the words spoken by Abraham Lincoln in speech given on January 27, 1838 in his hometown of Springfield, Illinois. Abraham Lincoln was proud to be an American.
Mr. Lincoln knew at that time how dear this country was to us Americans. He knew the fabric of America was woven with courage and bravery, that we as a country would defend to the end these united states that arose from thirteen original colonies. And because of our American spirit, he knew we as a nation would prevail. Mr. Lincoln, still decades from becoming President, knew our country would have to remain strong and unified to withstand attacks from the outside.
Today, we live in a country that is under attack. We are being attacked because we are a country of beliefs. We, as Americans, stand for freedom. We stand for opportunity. We stand for choice. There are many in this world that don’t like what we, as Americans, are about.
Twenty-five years after Mr. Lincoln’s Springfield speech, in 1863, our country was struggling from being attacked from within. Mr. Lincoln would deliver the infamous Gettysburg Address as our country’s sixteenth President. In the midst of our bloody civil war, at the Gettysburg battlefield he addressed the crowd, speaking these words: “Four score and seven years ago, our fathers brought forth upon this continent, a new nation, conceived in liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal.
“Now we are engaged in a great civil war, testing whether that nation or any nation so conceived and so dedicated, can long endure. We are met on a great battlefield of that war. We have come to dedicate a portion of that field, as a final resting-place for those who here gave their lives that that nation might live. It is altogether fitting and proper that we should do this. But, in a larger sense, we cannot dedicate - we cannot consecrate - we cannot hallow - this ground.
“The brave men, living and dead, who struggled here, have consecrated it, far above our poor power to add or detract. The world will neither note, nor long remember what we say here, but it can never forget what they did here. It is for us the living, rather, to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced.
“It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us - that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion - that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain - that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom - and that government of the people, by the people, for the people shall not perish from the earth.”
This great country of America has survived attacks from without and from within. And through it all it has existed with a government of the people, by the people, for the people. The only way our country can survive with this heritage is for its citizens to participate in the process. The most basic element of participation by Americans is exercising our right to vote.
President Lincoln spoke of the uniqueness of America when he said, “The ballot is stronger than the bullet.” The only way the ballot will remain more powerful is if we continue to cast them. We must make time to vote our convictions.
President Lincoln also said, “You cannot escape the responsibility of tomorrow by evading it today.” Voting is at the same time a right, a privilege, an obligation, and a responsibility. It is we who are responsible for Tuesday. It is through the voting process we determine the future of our city, our county, our state, and our nation.
Don’t take your freedoms for granted. Don’t take your right to vote for granted. Countless lives have been lost to protect and preserve this great country. Many lives today are in danger of being lost to protect our freedoms. It is so easy to take this core right for granted.
My challenge to you today is to get out and vote. The candidates you support are counting on you. Your vote could be the difference between victory and defeat. Our worst enemy at this time in our existence is apathy. If our country is to remain a country of the people, by the people, and for the people, then we, the citizens, must exercise our right to vote. Get out and do your part.
Just a thought...
