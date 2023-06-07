LAS VEGAS — A Las Vegas police officer was treated for a gunshot wound at an Albuquerque hospital while her brother faces a misdemeanor charge for unintentionally shooting her.
Las Vegas Police Department Officer Deseree Salazar was transported to Alta Vista Regional Hospital by ambulance May 26 with a gunshot wound to the lower right abdomen. Emergency room staff determined the bullet had not exited her body and deemed her to be in critical condition. Once she was stabilized, she was airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque.
LVPD Chief of Police Antonio Salazar, no relation, told the Optic he didn’t have specific details on her condition, but said she was “doing well” and recovering.
Police arrested the officer’s brother, 27-year-old Jesse Salazar-Navarrette and charged him with negligent use of a deadly weapon while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Salazar-Navarrette admitted to police he and his sister had a beer at dinner at the family member’s home, according to court documents filed on May 30.
Salazar-Navarrette had purchased a 9 mm Glock 19 pistol from a pawn shop in Farmington one day prior and had retrieved the gun from his truck to show it to Officer Salazar, he told police.
Officer Salazar disassembled the pistol, then he took the pistol back from her, reassembled it, and pulled the trigger “thinking” the pistol was unloaded, the affidavit stated. The pistol fired a single round that struck Officer Salazar.
Because evidence indicated that he’d handled and discharged a firearm while under the influence of alcohol, officers arrested him.
During a May 30 hearing, Judge Philip Leger set an unsecured $5,000 bond for Salazar-Navarrette, after which he was released from jail to await trial.