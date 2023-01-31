CLOVIS — Sixth graders will be going to their own school this fall as the Clovis Municipal Schools board voted 4-1 Jan. 24 to approve the city’s Sixth Grade Academy.
“The primary purpose of the Sixth Grade Academy is to create a learning environment designed to help all students successfully bridge from elementary to secondary school by implementing specific academic and social-emotional supports that facilitate a gradual and smooth transition into middle school and beyond,” CMS Superintendent Renee Russ said.
Marshall Middle School will transition to hosting sixth graders only in August, school officials said.
Tomi Chavez, an executive assistant to Russ, said the next phase of planning for the academy involves location of the seventh and eighth graders who would have been at Marshall.