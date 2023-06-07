TUCUMCARI — One of the two suspects in a fatal dog-mauling case in Tucumcari pleaded not guilty to two felony charges in district court May 24.
Mary Olimpia Montoya, 51, appeared by phone in front of District Judge Albert Mitchell Jr. during an arraignment by videoconference.
Montoya’s public defender, Anna Aragon of Las Vegas, entered a plea of not guilty on her behalf. Montoya spoke little during the hearing.
Aragon said she had spoken with District Attorney Tim Rose and that she was not ready to contemplate a plea deal.
Mitchell scheduled status hearings for July 25 and Aug. 22 in the case.
Montoya and her son, Kristopher Jaquaris Morris, 27, also of Tucumcari, are charged with prohibited acts (dangerous dog; death of a person) and involuntary manslaughter (negligent act), both felonies.
The dangerous-dog charge, the most serious, is a third-degree felony that could lead to up to six years in prison and a maximum $5,000 fine.
Each was charged in the Feb. 1 death of Stanley Hartt, 64, of Tucumcari, who was attacked and killed by five dogs while walking. Hartt’s body was found with bite marks, and animals appeared to have eaten away parts of his legs.
One of the dogs was euthanized by officers near the scene. The other dogs remain impounded at the city animal shelter as evidence.
Montoya and Morris were freed a few days after their arrests on a $10,000 unsecured appearance bond, which means they must pay that amount if they don’t meet the terms of their release.
Morris has an arraignment scheduled for June 14, plus status hearings on July 26 and Aug. 23.