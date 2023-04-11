A Farwell school bus was involved in a seven-vehicle pileup the afternoon of April 4, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The crash happened close to 3:45 p.m. CDT, about four miles east of Farwell on U.S. 70, Cindy Barkley with DPS said. Barkley said “zero visibility” caused the crash as 50-mph winds whipped dirt across the road.
Twenty kids were on the school bus, but only one sustained minor injuries according to Barkley. No one else was hurt in the pileup, she said.
Barkley said drivers were going slow, which is why the injuries were kept at a minimum.
Officials closed the highway as a result of the crash and visibility, but it was open again by 5 p.m. CDT.