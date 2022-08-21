On a recent trip to Europe I had the opportunity to visit 12 different countries. Over the years we have now visited 19 countries. I was reminded about how different the world is across the ocean.

Although we were able to navigate through Europe speaking only English, we had a lot to learn to fit in with the locals. An exchange rate of about one euro to one dollar made the money exchange easy, but otherwise it got quite confusing to use a conversion of 24 koruna to one U.S. dollar. If something is priced 1,250 korunas, how much is that in U.S. money? I wanted to buy a suitcase for 6,800 Korunas, but had a hard time figuring out what that was in U.S. dollars!