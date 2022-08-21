On a recent trip to Europe I had the opportunity to visit 12 different countries. Over the years we have now visited 19 countries. I was reminded about how different the world is across the ocean.
Although we were able to navigate through Europe speaking only English, we had a lot to learn to fit in with the locals. An exchange rate of about one euro to one dollar made the money exchange easy, but otherwise it got quite confusing to use a conversion of 24 koruna to one U.S. dollar. If something is priced 1,250 korunas, how much is that in U.S. money? I wanted to buy a suitcase for 6,800 Korunas, but had a hard time figuring out what that was in U.S. dollars!
In Europe you don’t ask for a restroom or a bathroom, but a water closet. If you have to go to the bathroom, you look for a “WC” sign. In public areas, you have to pay to use them. When you have got to go to the bathroom, you pay a Euro, 70 cents, or 50 cents to get into a bathroom. It is critical to make sure you always travel with coins in your pocket or purse although some places now accept credit cards.
Travel centers along the highway with paid restrooms often give a coupon to spend at the travel center. In my mind, the business wins twice. They get a fee for using their bathrooms and then they get sales from people using a 50-cent coupon on overpriced items. The good news is that their bathrooms are very clean.
Europeans number the floors to their buildings differently. To us the first floor is the ground floor. The first floor to them is the second floor to us. In other words, if you are staying in room 205 at a hotel, although it would be on the second floor in America, it is on the third floor at a European hotel. We stayed in room 405 at one hotel and it was on the fifth floor. Elevators use a “0" to represent the ground floor. If you get on the elevator and push floor 1, the doors will open one floor above the lobby.
Europeans regularly travel by train. They have it down to an art. If you need to travel from one town to another, a train will get you quickly to where you are going. We had a four-hour train ride from Vienna to Prague. Traveling by train was actually more comfortable than by plane. We had a table in front of us that I could spread out on. With a bike and subways in larger cities many Europeans don’t need to own a car.
Europe’s history is much older than ours in the United States. A trip to Europe reminds us of how young our country is. We saw ruins from when the Romans and the Ottomans ruled the world. We learned that Austria was once spread out over 17 countries. Many of those who live in older cities are afraid to dig for fear they’ll hit ancient ruins that are protected and will slow down, if not stop, their construction.
Europe is filled with small villages. If you travel by train, your views are village after village with each having a church with a high steeple in the middle. Historically, Europeans have been taught over the years that if a group gets separated, they all need to reunite at the highest point in the town, almost always at the village church.
In southern Europe most churches are Catholic as the Roman empire spread out in all directions. As a result of Martin Luther, northern Europe has a greater number of Protestant churches. Interesting enough, church attendance in some Scandinavian countries is so low that they charge a “church tax” to be able to maintain historical churches.
The history of Europe is a history of church versus state. Everyone, from the pope to kings, wanted to have power. Whether there were wars or high conflicts existing, people had to choose between their religious beliefs and their secular leaders.
The history of every country in Europe involves Hitler. At least one chapter of their history is tied to what Hitler and Nazi Germany did. I’ve visited four concentration camps and it amazes the sick things sick people did to other people. From Greece to Poland and from Great Britain to Croatia, Hitler’s men left their mark on each country.
As a side note, there are very beautiful buildings bombed by the World War II Allies (including U.S. pilots) only to be reconstructed by American donations. It’s an interesting paradox to me to intentionally destroy something only to raise money to rebuild it.
Europe has mastered the art of traffic roundabouts. You see them everywhere helping traffic flow without vehicles needing to stop. The Alps countries have mastered the art of tunnels. The small country of Switzerland has about 1,300 tunnels with over 1,200 miles of tunnel travel . They are everywhere. The longest tunnel in the world is the Gotthard Base Tunnel in Switzerland. It’s over 35 miles long.
Europe uses a different electric plug connection. For your American devices to work, you need to carry at least one convertor. Some of the hotels require you to slide your plastic room key into a slot in the room in order for the lights and plugs to work.
Many hotels have small bathrooms with a shower with no bathtub. Space is a premium in many European communities. They spend a lot of time sitting outside at local eating establishments or local parks.
It doesn’t matter what language you communicate in. Some things are the same in any culture. Music is a common thread. Classical music, without words, is the same in every country (we heard modern American music with lyrics being played publicly all over Europe). Clapping is a universal language as is smiling.
Graffiti is an issue everywhere, especially in big cities. It’s sad that people use spray paint to destroy historic walkways. Homelessness is also a universal problem that no country seems to be able to resolve. Historically tipping has been something that is not done in Europe although now with influence from the west it is becoming more commonplace.
If you want ketchup on your French fries, you will be charged for each packet. If you ask for water at dinner, you will be charged for this also, and sometimes bread. Their beds have a bottom sheet and a cover, no top sheet. You actually get used to this if you spend enough nights there.
My challenge to you today is to understand there is a whole world out there that lives life differently than you do. Our American way is our American way. We aren’t superior to foreigners nor are they superior to us. We each just have a way of doing things differently. Visiting a foreign country is always an adventure!
And when you’re in a foreign land, remember the saying “When in Rome do as the Romans do.”
Just a thought ...
