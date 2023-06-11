What more could a family want than a loyal four-legged pink-tongued furry critter with a wagging tail that brings joy into the home? There is just something about having a dog in the family.

My wife and I have a Boston Terrier named Brodie O McGee who is about 90% tongue. He loves to lick your face. He will lick you for as long as you let him. He’s been a member of our family since we got him as a puppy two years ago. Little did he know when my wife picked him from a litter the life he had ahead with us.