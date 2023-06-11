What more could a family want than a loyal four-legged pink-tongued furry critter with a wagging tail that brings joy into the home? There is just something about having a dog in the family.
My wife and I have a Boston Terrier named Brodie O McGee who is about 90% tongue. He loves to lick your face. He will lick you for as long as you let him. He’s been a member of our family since we got him as a puppy two years ago. Little did he know when my wife picked him from a litter the life he had ahead with us.
He keeps my wife and me from having an “empty nest.” Brodie loves to take walks with us. He brings us toys to remind us he wants to play. We have taught him to do about a dozen tricks including playing the piano! In a nutshell, he rules the home.
I agree with Roger Caras who said “Dogs are not our whole life, but they make our life whole.” I can also relate to Fred Jungclaus who said, “I used to look at my dog and think ‘if you were a little smarter you could tell me what you were thinking,’ and he’d look at me like he was saying ‘if you were a little smarter, I wouldn’t have to.’”
There is just something about a dog. He greets us when we come home. He cuddles with us when we need some special lovin’. He gets excited when we get excited and drops his head when he does something wrong.
I chuckle when I think of the quote I heard many years ago, “The more I am around people, the more I like being around my dog.” I see how the author of this quote got there. Andy Rooney said, “The average dog is a nicer person than the average person.”
It is not an accident that a dog is called “man’s best friend.” A dog accepts and mirrors the emotions of his master. Come home from work and call your dog’s name and watch the joy that fills the room. Come home depressed and you are apt to get a wet and sloppy dog kiss.
Your dog knows your voice. He can tell what is going on in your world by how you speak to him. Ignore your dog and you will likely get a “Snoopy” adventure with your dog letting you know that he is hungry or wants to play. Someone raises their voice towards you and watch your dog get in the middle of it and try to protect you. Doris Day shared, “I have found that when you are deeply troubled, there are things you get from the silent devoted companionship of a dog that you can get from no other source.”
There is something about the loyalty of a dog. You can love him, scold him, play with him, laugh at him, and otherwise talk to him and through it all, he is loyal to you.
Dog’s emotions are transparent. A dog wags his tail with his heart. Max Eastman said, “Dogs laugh, but they laugh with their tails.”
A dog’s entire world can be his master. Some dogs sit at the front door waiting all day until their master comes home. How important can a loyal dog make a person feel?
Family members become attached to their dog and when he passes, it has a major impact on the entire family. Most children’s first experience with the death of a loved one will be the death of a pet. Each of us have experienced this grief.
There are many dog quotes I enjoy, “If your dog is fat, you aren’t getting enough exercise.” “The reason a dog has so many friends is that he wags his tail instead of his tongue.” Franklin P. Jones said, “Scratch a dog and you will find a permanent job.”
Will Rogers had his own view on the importance of dogs, “If there are no dogs in Heaven, then when I die I want to go where they went.”
Two more quotes I like are, “My goal in life is to be the person my dog already thinks I am.” Ann Landers shared, “Don’t accept your dog’s admiration as conclusive evidence that you are wonderful.” Nevertheless, you need to recognize that if your greatest accomplishment in this world is meeting your dog’s expectations, you really have not accomplished much for the world around you.
My challenge to you today is to celebrate and enjoy the life of a four-legged furry critter. There are so many attributes that make dogs a good investment. Love him and he will love you back. Recognize his loyalty. Bring joy to his world and your dog will give you back joy.
And if the rest of your world goes to hell in a handbasket, your dog will be there right next to you trying to brighten your day with a wet sloppy kiss.
Just some doggone thoughts...
Rick Kraft is a local attorney, a syndicated columnist, and the Executive Director of the Leadership Roswell Program. To submit comments, contributions, or ideas, e-mail to rkraft@kraftlawfirm.org or write to P.O. Box 850, Roswell, NM, 88202-0850. The views expressed in this column are those of the author.
