As we celebrate Mother’s Day today we recognize there are things instilled in us in our younger years that remain in us until we take our last breath. They are programmed into us even before we know we are being programmed.

Oftentimes after I interact with someone in their 60's or 70's and, after getting to know them, I will say “Your mother raised you right!” They look at me puzzled, like what does their mother have to do with anything. I continue with a comment along the lines of “I can tell from how you view the world that you have been taught what is right and wrong and other life lessons that continue to help you assess problems in your world decades later.”