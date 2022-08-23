The mission of the New Mexico Foundation of Open Government (NMFOG) includes advocating, educating and litigating to help New Mexicans vindicate their rights under the First Amendment to the Constitution.

Freedom of the press is one of the hallmarks of American democracy and enshrined as one of the five freedoms in the First Amendment — freedom of press, freedom of assembly, freedom of petition, freedom of religion and freedom of speech. This is not just an opinion, it's the law. The Constitution recognizes the right (and duty) of the press to report all news.