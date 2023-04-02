Most people believe that a president’s legacy is established during their tenure as president. For some that is true, but for President Jimmy Carter much of his legacy was established during the years of his post-presidency. His long reach includes New Mexico.

Carter won the 1976 presidential race with 297 electoral votes over then-President Gerald Ford’s 240 votes. Ford had assumed the role of president when Richard Nixon was forced to resign after the Watergate scandal. Ford’s pardon of Nixon was controversial and widely believed to have kept him from being re-elected.