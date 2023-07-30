Modernization and current conditions are two themes as Congress constructs this year’s Farm Bill. Inflation, safety nets and climate change will all inspire changes.

The Farm Bill, a product of the New Deal in 1933, comes up every five years. The current law will expire in September, and it’s not likely that Congress will finish crafting the new bill by then. That’s not necessarily a bad thing. In this big, kitchen-sink type bill, it’s better to take the time it requires.