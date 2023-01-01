A new year arrives today. It is that time of the year when we accidentally write “2022" and then have to figure out how to make the “2" into a “3" so it is correct. Old habits die hard. It will take a while, but we’ll all eventually get there.

There are many who didn’t make it to the end of 2022. The newspapers and magazines’ year-end editions are full of tributes to those who passed away during this past year. Some of us around today won’t see it to the end of 2023.