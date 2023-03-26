Congresswoman Patricia Schroeder, a trailblazer for women, passed away recently at the age of 82. She retired in 1996 at age 56, having served 24 years.

Schroeder championed the passage of the Pregnancy Discrimination Act barring employers from terminating women because they were pregnant. In 1993, after multiple attempts, she was a driving force behind the bill that guaranteed 12 weeks of unpaid leave to care for a family member.