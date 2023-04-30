Gina DeBlassie, the governor’s advisor on health care policy, described the 11th-hour rescue of the malpractice bill.

Because of a flaw in medical malpractice legislation passed in 2021, doctors at independent outpatient facilities couldn’t get insurance, and doctors were leaving the state. Republicans and some Democrats raised the roof. Dem leadership just didn’t see the urgency. One bill had failed, and another was stalled.