Home. There’s just something about it. When someone says “home,” what comes to your mind?
Home is a special place. Home sweet home. It’s a place that is filled with memories. A place with a history of family gatherings. It’s a place to retreat to, a place where you can reset before going out and facing the challenges of life again. It’s a place you can return to in order to weather a storm.
You’re welcomed at home. You’re accepted. At home you can be yourself and that’s good enough. Home is never about finances...it’s about family.
Individuals return home after serving overseas in the military. They return home from college. A son or daughter moves across the country for a job or a marriage, but always returns home. No matter how far a person wanders, home can remain the center of their universe. There’s always someone who loves you at home. Home is never too far away to return to. The journey home is always worth it.
Home can be less of a location and more a state of mind. A positive and sentimental state of mind where memories have been made, life was lived, and a place you have enjoyed returning to. Our feet may leave home, but a part of our heart always remains.
Merriam-Webster includes in its definitions of home “a familiar or usual setting,” “a congenial environment,” and “the social unit formed by a family living together.” If you’re familiar and at peace with a setting, one may even say you’re “at home” with yourself.
There are many ways to define home, but it’s a place that holds a special meaning to each of us. It has been said, “A man’s home is his castle” and “home is where the heart is.”
Home is a different concept than a house. While houses may come and go, a home remains.
I have told my wife for years that home is wherever our family is. It’s more of a closeness of family and experiences our family encounters together rather than a location. If I am with my family on a trip, then I am home even though we are on the road.
My wife and I were able to enjoy a Kenny Loggins concert a few years ago. Now in his 70s, he still has the ability to perform a great concert that touches many nostalgic memories, from “Return to Pooh Corner” to “Footloose.”
He sings a song called “Celebrate Me Home” that’s meaningful to me. It is a 1977 song written by Kenny Loggins and Bob James that has always been one of my favorite songs he has performed.
My family has always enjoyed traveling to Southern California for a Christmas or a summer visit to my parents’ home. We would enjoy time together and then drive 1000 miles back to our home. The time with my parents was always great, but it always ended with the long journey back home.
Back then we had cassette tapes and CD’s that I would take on the trip to play in our Suburban. It was before XM Radio and cell phone apps gave us a broader selection of songs. At the end of our long drive when we got about fifteen minutes from home and we were all tired and anxious, I would put on Kenny Loggin’s song, “Celebrate Me Home.” It became a family tradition. We would sing his words while we anticipated putting our heads on our own pillows again.
The song begins, “Home for the holidays. I believe I've missed each and every face. Come on and play one easy, let's turn on the love lights in the place. It's time I found myself totally surrounded in your circles. Oh, my friends.”
The chorus is “Please celebrate me home. Give me a number. Please celebrate me home. Play me one more song that I'll always remember. I can recall whenever I find myself too all alone, I can sing me home.”
When Mr. Loggins sang this song at his concert he stretched it out with instrumentals and “sold it” with all his heart, including extra choruses. When he brought the song “home,” he received a standing ovation.
As he sang, the song had a new meaning for me. In light of my brush with death a few years ago, it got me thinking that when my days are through and I pass on, I really want to be “celebrated home.” I told my wife when God calls me home, I want my journey to end with a celebration of going home. I think going home is a good ending spot for any journey.
However you define home, my challenge to you today is to remember home and to celebrate yourself there. Some of you can still visit a location that you define as home. Others can never return to a place that once was home physically, today you can only return to it in your mind.
Either way, close your eyes and remember what you define as home. Think of some heartwarming memories that were made. It may include the smell of cookies or pies baking, playing a game with family, opening gifts together, or overeating a Thanksgiving dinner.
Whatever it is that you think of when you think of home, it should be an emotional experience. One that brings good memories to your mind...and possibly tears to your eyes. If you can still go home, plan a trip to return there.
There are times in our lives that I think all we can hope for is to be celebrated home!
Just a thought...
Rick Kraft is a local attorney, a syndicated columnist, and the Executive Director of the Leadership Roswell Program. To submit comments, contributions, or ideas, e-mail to rkraft@kraftlawfirm.org or write to P.O. Box 850, Roswell, NM, 88202-0850. The views expressed in this column are those of the author.
