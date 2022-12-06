On Nov. 17, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she would not run for a leadership position in the Democratic Caucus for the new session of Congress. Given the recent attack on her husband Paul by a right-wing extremist and the razor-thin victory giving Republicans a majority in the House, it wasn’t totally unexpected.

Pelosi, in her gracious and eloquent style, recounted her path from homemaker to House Speaker, her proud accomplishments with Democrat and Republican presidents. She reminded her colleagues of their shared values. She emphasized the fragility of the republic, making a brief but veiled reference to Jan. 6. And she underscored the voters’ rejection of violence and insurrection in the recent mid-terms and in her words “in doing so, gave proof that our flag was still there.” Still there indeed.