LAS CRUCES — “Will you still need me; will you still feed me; when I'm 64?" I was 8 years old when the Beatles released that song in 1967, and it seemed quite probable to me then that I would need help feeding myself by the time I hit 64. If I hit 64.

The average life expectancy for men at that time was 66.8 years, and I had good reason to believe I would come in under the average.