Father’s Day is here, yay, but I miss my dad and my father-in-law. They were good men that were hard workers. Both were at one time involved with cattle, which is odd. My dad worked on a cattle ranch as a teenager, which belonged to his father. My husband grew up with his dad working cattle. Both of our dads were in the U.S. Army in World War II, in the European theater of war. They never talked about it. No veteran I knew ever talked about their service. I am sure I know why. But interestingly they talked to each other about the war. My husband and I found out things we never knew because it wasn’t talked about to the family. They were from the greatest generation, went to war, and came home to start families while making America strong and safe. We are lucky to have had really strong and good men as our fathers.
I remember Father’s Day with our oldest son. He was due later in the month, but the doctor wanted to get him early. He was a big boy. Well, I had hoped for a Father’s Day baby as that would be special for my husband. And both sets of our parents to have their first grandchild. Well, we missed by a day and a week. He was born on a Saturday and the following Sunday was Father’s Day. That was a week later, but still close enough for me. It was exciting and scary. Life is still exciting and both of them can still be exciting at times.
I was fortunate to get all my kids, their spouses and the grandkids for Father’s Day years ago. It was Mother’s Day in 2019, but that was when I could get everyone together. It was nice, my husband needed it. We had a major health scare that needed a good family get-together. It was Mother’s Day but I made it Father’s Day, because that was the important thing for me was for that to be about my husband.
When I was growing up, fathers’ always got a tie. (That is an old joke.) That was funny, my dad only wore a tie to church. My dad was a petroleum engineer for Mobil Oil. He was there for over three decades. He always got a tool for his workshop or a new set of work boots, even thick comfortable socks if you could find them.
My father-in-law was a rancher and farmer. He only wore a tie, maybe, on Sunday. Both our fathers only wore ties to church or to special occasions. Weddings, funerals, graduations, etc. was the only time the black suit was on either of them. But they were honest, good men, that worked hard for their families. We are fortunate to have had good fathers that taught us hard work and strong morals and Christian-based morals. My children should be able to say that about their dad, my husband. He has always worked hard for us. He has always tried to do what God has led him to do. His job is to help people, of which he is exceptionally good at his job. He has had so many health concerns as we have aged, but he still works. I tell him God is not done with him yet.
Well, I am shopping for my husband for Father’s Day. This is not easy with someone who doesn’t really need anything. I have been trying to figure out a card. I am trying to make cards this year. This is not easy and complicated. Maybe I need a tutorial or just use Pinterest. But then again, he loves plants. Maybe make him a planting arrangement for his office.
I always remember my parents taking us out for Father’s Day. There was only three of us since I was an only child. I always thought it would be better to prepare my dad’s favorite meal. But then again, as I told my father when he was retiring, my mom didn’t want to cook very much anymore. He said I was wrong; she loved to cook. He called me back the next weekend. Remember the calling plans for lower rates, right? She wanted to go to lunch every day. Fix something to warm up for supper twice a week. He asked how I knew. I told him I listened to what she really said. But he always ordered I guess what he felt that day. I try to make my husband’s favorite meal for his birthday and for Father’s
Day. He loves seafood, so salmon is almost always on the menu. I will not have him cook his meal on the grill. That is not fair, it’s his day. Just as he wants a chocolate pie. I just hope as many of our family can be here as possible. He loves them even though it does exhaust him.
I wish a happy Father’s Day to all. Some should get it for Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, those single parents out there do both jobs. I pray your family appreciates everything that is done for them. I am sure there will be some that can’t make it but remember technology can be your friend. So, use however you can reach out to your “dad.”
