Father’s Day is here, yay, but I miss my dad and my father-in-law. They were good men that were hard workers. Both were at one time involved with cattle, which is odd. My dad worked on a cattle ranch as a teenager, which belonged to his father. My husband grew up with his dad working cattle. Both of our dads were in the U.S. Army in World War II, in the European theater of war. They never talked about it. No veteran I knew ever talked about their service. I am sure I know why. But interestingly they talked to each other about the war. My husband and I found out things we never knew because it wasn’t talked about to the family. They were from the greatest generation, went to war, and came home to start families while making America strong and safe. We are lucky to have had really strong and good men as our fathers.

I remember Father’s Day with our oldest son. He was due later in the month, but the doctor wanted to get him early. He was a big boy. Well, I had hoped for a Father’s Day baby as that would be special for my husband. And both sets of our parents to have their first grandchild. Well, we missed by a day and a week. He was born on a Saturday and the following Sunday was Father’s Day. That was a week later, but still close enough for me. It was exciting and scary. Life is still exciting and both of them can still be exciting at times.