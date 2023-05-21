Dementia is a scary word for many of us. If you haven’t seen it in a family member or amongst your friends, and for younger people, your friends’ parents. There are many forms of dementia. I am not a medical professional to help anyone diagnose or to treat anyone. This is just an article to help those dealing with this cope, at least I pray that it may help you.

We all have a journey in life that leads us on winding roads that we negotiate better sometimes than other times. I have had a long road with dementia. Through family, consumers at my former employment and even friends on Facebook that I have never actually met. The stories that we hear of odd and eccentric behaviors always make us wonder. My dad’s maternal grandfather was one that had curious behaviors. My dad related stories to me when I was a teenager. I inquired of my older cousins, even more curious they never heard any of it. I asked my grandmother. She said she didn’t remember. She had dementia and was a nursing home resident by then. My dad and two of my aunts said my paternal grandfather was placed in a nursing home because of being combative. That was very uncharacteristic of him from all reports I ever heard. He had lost his vision from glaucoma. Perhaps that is a piece of the puzzle. He died of cancer, not of dementia. It must have been hard for him to not practice law. He was a lawyer and a district court judge. My dad’s paternal grandfather died when my dad was 19. He never said anything about erratic behaviors around him. So, I don’t know. These are family questions I will never know. I figure many others are in this boat with me. The research seems to show it's through my dad’s moms dads’ family. Now that is strange, right?