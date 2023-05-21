Dementia is a scary word for many of us. If you haven’t seen it in a family member or amongst your friends, and for younger people, your friends’ parents. There are many forms of dementia. I am not a medical professional to help anyone diagnose or to treat anyone. This is just an article to help those dealing with this cope, at least I pray that it may help you.
We all have a journey in life that leads us on winding roads that we negotiate better sometimes than other times. I have had a long road with dementia. Through family, consumers at my former employment and even friends on Facebook that I have never actually met. The stories that we hear of odd and eccentric behaviors always make us wonder. My dad’s maternal grandfather was one that had curious behaviors. My dad related stories to me when I was a teenager. I inquired of my older cousins, even more curious they never heard any of it. I asked my grandmother. She said she didn’t remember. She had dementia and was a nursing home resident by then. My dad and two of my aunts said my paternal grandfather was placed in a nursing home because of being combative. That was very uncharacteristic of him from all reports I ever heard. He had lost his vision from glaucoma. Perhaps that is a piece of the puzzle. He died of cancer, not of dementia. It must have been hard for him to not practice law. He was a lawyer and a district court judge. My dad’s paternal grandfather died when my dad was 19. He never said anything about erratic behaviors around him. So, I don’t know. These are family questions I will never know. I figure many others are in this boat with me. The research seems to show it's through my dad’s moms dads’ family. Now that is strange, right?
Well, Alzheimer’s disease is named from the doctor that researched and wrote up about this form of dementia That was well over 100 years ago. It is an extremely specific form that is very devastating and extremely confusing. The brain itself shrinks. Doctors found that diagnosis on my dad seven years before he died. He had a stroke that required an MRI to check for damage. Myself, my husband and the doctor saw it. It was amazing he could still read and hold a conversation with severe damage. But surprisingly, he couldn’t write a check. He could remember phone numbers and give vital information. That was very confusing. I was informed by cousins that my dad’s three sisters, of which one is still alive, have or had an Alzheimer’s diagnosis. I would be lying if doesn’t worry me. I was ignored by medical doctors about it. I worry when I forget something or especially lose something. My father watched a commercial about Alzheimer’s with a person finding their keys in the fridge. He thought that was stupid. We had other issues, but not that one.
We also went through an artery cleaning out in my dad’s neck. That seemed to improve his capacity to remember. I researched it first; it opens up for more blood to the brain, thereby increasing the oxygen available for the brain. Surprisingly, that was more common than I knew at that time as a first attempt to “help” the brain. But they would only do one side of the neck checking both sides with the Doppler. It located which was the better side for the operation. This was very scary to me. With me being an only child, I had to make those decisions. Maybe that is easier, I don’t know. This was the life God gave me.
There is a form of dementia that involves the frontal and temporal lobe. That is, respectively, your forehead area and the areas over your ears. It is called a frontotemporal disorder. This is a term used for a variety of diseases that involve these areas. This is most common in middle-aged people. It is just as Alzheimer’s with the brain shrinking only in those two lobes, not the entire brain.
Dementia affects language and behavior. The age range is usually given as 40-65. Many times, this is seen as a psychiatric issue because of the personality changes with social inappropriateness. Some people lose the ability to talk. Impulsivity and emotional indifference are also seen in this dementia.
The last one I will address is vascular dementia. Currently, it is figured as affecting a third of people over age 70. It is beyond the normal brain changes for being older. This affects reasoning, planning, judgement, memories and most other thought processes. It is a decreased blood flood to the brain. It could be caused by a stroke or blood clots. It could be the narrowing or hardening of the blood vessels to the brain. I wonder if that is why my dad was better for one to two years after the cleaning out of his artery in his neck.
Unbelievably there are 11 forms of dementia. Even more, there is a mix of Alzheimer’s and vascular dementia. The other major one is Lewy body dementia. I should quit here. This is probably enough to overwhelm some people. My prayers are with everyone dealing with these issues. But I am in the boat with ya.
Gena Sterling was born and raised in Texas. Gena also lived in Oklahoma, where she met her husband. She and her family moved to Roswell in January, 1995. She can be reached at sterlingwritingaddict@gmail.com. The views expressed in this column are those of the author.