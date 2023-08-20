In the years I covered economic development, manufacturing was always the gold standard because of its high wages. So two announcements in a week, which also coincided with the president’s visit, felt almost like the good old days of the 1980s when we had a lot of those announcements.

First there was Arcosa Wind Towers Inc., a manufacturing company, rolling out the red, white and blue bunting for President Biden as the company and Democrats celebrated Arcosa’s new manufacturing center near Belen.