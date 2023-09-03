Do you need to lose weight? Do you need to exercise more? Do you need to see a doctor for a health condition that has been bothering you? These may seem like selfish tasks to take care of yourself, but these are actually actions that will benefit others.

You serve a role in this world. You fill a lane. You have a purpose. There are things in this world that will not get done if you don’t do them. Someone or someones are counting on you.