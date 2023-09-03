Do you need to lose weight? Do you need to exercise more? Do you need to see a doctor for a health condition that has been bothering you? These may seem like selfish tasks to take care of yourself, but these are actually actions that will benefit others.
You serve a role in this world. You fill a lane. You have a purpose. There are things in this world that will not get done if you don’t do them. Someone or someones are counting on you.
What are you doing to make sure you’re able to be there for the ones counting on you? Why not do something for the benefit of others that adds value to you in the process.?
What does that mean?
I believe that each of us can improve on who we are. I believe that for any one of us to be the best version we can be of ourselves (and I am talking to myself also), we need to take action in some area or areas of our lives. It could be physical, mental, spiritual, financial, work related, or even social.
What area or areas in your life need attention to improve?
I heard a presenter talk about health and wellness last year. He went through what we need to do to live a healthy and balanced life. He said “If a person is healthy, he has a thousand dreams. If he is unhealthy, he has one dream, to get healthy.” I think these are truly words of wisdom. Our health is important to each of us...or at least it should be.
There are people out there who dream every day about being able to simply stand up and walk across a room. We do it without thinking and take the fact that we can do this for granted.
Not a single one of us chose our genetics. God chose that for us. With each of us being dealt a different hand, we need to play our hand the best we are able. Some of us succeed better than others.
The presenter shared — if you won’t get healthy for yourself, get healthy for your loved ones who want you to stay around as long as you can. It got me thinking that maybe making good choices for others should motivate us more than doing it for ourselves.
When I think of us doing something for others that we may not do for ourselves, I think of a conference I attended several years ago in Atlanta. With about 10,000 attending packed into the full arena, after one of the breaks there was a 10-foot by 10-foot wooden board placed in an upright position on the edge of the stage.
About 15 feet away was a man with several axes on a table next to him. He flipped some of the axes at the board and the head of each axe, after rotating in flight, stuck firmly to the board. You could tell he was a master at his art.
The host of the conference called the crowd back into session and then walked off the stage into the audience and asked for a volunteer to help him out. A middle-aged man followed the host back onto the stage. The host told the volunteer that if he would stand in front of the board and allow the man who tossed the axes to throw axes around him, he would be paid $100 for participating. The volunteer looked at the host and the man throwing the axes and promptly said “No” and started to walk off the stage.
The host quickly said, “Hold on. Wait a minute!” The volunteer stopped. The host summoned a young girl from next to the stage onto the stage. He told the volunteer that the girl had a health condition that she was fighting and said that there was an organization that was fighting the disease.
The host offered to donate $500 to the organization if the volunteer would stand in front of the board and let the axe thrower throw axes on the board around him. The volunteer thought briefly and then said “Sure, I will do that.”
He stood in front of the board, the axes were safely thrown around him, and the donation was made to the good cause with the little girl in mind.
I will always remember this exercise. What the man would not do to benefit himself, he would do to help another’s cause.
Let me share another example. When a flight attendant gives the passengers on the plane a briefing before taking off, she says “in the case of an emergency, put the oxygen mask on yourself first so you are able to tend to the needs of others.” I think this is a good model for each of us. We can’t help others if we are not equipped ourselves. We need to equip ourselves not so others look at us, we need to equip ourselves so we can use our equipping to add value to the lives of others.
What I am saying is you need to take care of yourself, not in a selfish way, but because others are counting on you. Do for someone else what you may not do for yourself.
I’m sharing these thoughts because maybe there are things that you need to do to make you a better version of yourself. Changes that you need to make, that you aren’t making. Maybe you aren’t willing to do it for yourself, but you would do it for others.
My challenge to you is to take action to improve yourself. Don’t do it to draw attention to yourself. Do it because it is about making the world a better place for those you love and those you care about. If you improve yourself, not only do others come out ahead, so do you.
Just a thought...
Rick Kraft is a local attorney, a syndicated columnist, and the Executive Director of the Leadership Roswell Program. To submit comments, contributions, or ideas, e-mail to rkraft@kraftlawfirm.org or write to P.O. Box 850, Roswell, NM, 88202-0850. The views expressed in this column are those of the author.
