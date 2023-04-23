Are you a book lover? Now that is different than a reader. A reader reads books as does a book lover. But a reader doesn’t devour the book. They can usually put the book down and pick it up later. A book lover can’t put the book down. We smell it, feel it, hug it, love it because it’s a book. Old books smell so good to me. That smell reminds me of my grandfather’s library. It wasn’t big but had books everywhere and files and papers. It was fabulous. A book lover doesn’t care about the age of the book or how small of a library that stores the books. A book lover savors that book like a piece of pie. Every bite is different and so is every page and every chapter.

I have loved so many books over the years. And there have a been a few I really would never read again. “The Red Badge of Courage” by Stephen Crane was the most depressing book I ever read. It was bloody and sad as being set in the American Civil War. I knew my family history at that time. It was very personal and upsetting to me to read. I had to read it, was required reading for my American History class in high school. I was objective until the end of the report. I then said how much I was upset and disliked the book. My score was not knocked down in grading. She respected that I was objective for the paper but personally was very unhappy about the book. Only three others ever struck me that way and was because of the length of the book. “The Stand” by Stephen King, “War and Peace” by Tolstoy, and “Great Expectations” by Dickens, Dickens was paid by the word but “The Stand” was not and “War and Peace” was not even American. Because I can’t put a book down and will even not sleep to read it, those were tiring books to read. There was much insomnia that was cause by books in general. I am sure I am not the only blurry eyes person in the morning that finished a book.