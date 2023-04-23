Are you a book lover? Now that is different than a reader. A reader reads books as does a book lover. But a reader doesn’t devour the book. They can usually put the book down and pick it up later. A book lover can’t put the book down. We smell it, feel it, hug it, love it because it’s a book. Old books smell so good to me. That smell reminds me of my grandfather’s library. It wasn’t big but had books everywhere and files and papers. It was fabulous. A book lover doesn’t care about the age of the book or how small of a library that stores the books. A book lover savors that book like a piece of pie. Every bite is different and so is every page and every chapter.
I have loved so many books over the years. And there have a been a few I really would never read again. “The Red Badge of Courage” by Stephen Crane was the most depressing book I ever read. It was bloody and sad as being set in the American Civil War. I knew my family history at that time. It was very personal and upsetting to me to read. I had to read it, was required reading for my American History class in high school. I was objective until the end of the report. I then said how much I was upset and disliked the book. My score was not knocked down in grading. She respected that I was objective for the paper but personally was very unhappy about the book. Only three others ever struck me that way and was because of the length of the book. “The Stand” by Stephen King, “War and Peace” by Tolstoy, and “Great Expectations” by Dickens, Dickens was paid by the word but “The Stand” was not and “War and Peace” was not even American. Because I can’t put a book down and will even not sleep to read it, those were tiring books to read. There was much insomnia that was cause by books in general. I am sure I am not the only blurry eyes person in the morning that finished a book.
The oddest reading I have done is my biannual reading of the bible. Every two years I read the bible all the way through. From “In the beginning” to “Amen,” I try to read every word that is the passages daily. Have I ever read a few days at a time on it? Well, that is another discussion on time management, but sometimes it becomes a will against the other fun things to do. When you like reading sometimes it does win out over other fun things. But reading is fun, right?
I find that I either carry a book to read when I am waiting or occasionally a magazine. I prefer magazines in the car because it is a defined space with those multiple items. I find a specific bag for just magazines when we travel is easiest. Often, I worry about taking my magazines to a doctor’s office or likewise because I have left them, deserted them at a faraway place. I savor my reading materials and don’t let many of them leave. I do tab pages that have interesting articles, recipes, or even crafts. After a few months, I will go through about two months’ worth of tabbed magazines. But, then you either file them or they sit around in a pile. I really don’t like piles of anything setting around if I can help it. But in all truth, I do have books sitting on the bed when I am reading during the day.
I have seen that people think that Kindle and the Kindle app kills people from reading books. Funny, I still see lots of people with books and few that use a Kindle for church classes and seminars. But I still will use a book and a journal. Which is an odd addiction of mine. I love and really do love journals. I love writing materials that have a library genre. I found a puzzle in a box in Lubbock last time we were there for a doctor’s appointment. It looks like library shelves. Next time we go I will see if I can find a different one that is like that. We all have our quirks. Besides, who doesn’t love a puzzle, right?
Lastly, it is so hard to search for books online. If you have the ISBN that is fine, but sometimes you don’t. If it a book is published regionally, you may never find it. I have tried to do that with a book about past times in Texas. My family was mentioned in it. I couldn’t find it. A cousin even got me the ISBN, but still couldn’t find it. She bought it in Victoria, Texas. She then looked to see if they had any more, but there were none. To make it even sadder, the store couldn’t get anymore. That book was now out of print. So, I have that ISBN now and won’t be looking for it again.
Remember books are valuable, but if you want up-to-date information, books are not it. Books are enjoyment, a story, research and even uplifting for you. But then again, books may be an old person’s thing now. I pray it is not.
Gena Sterling was born and raised in Texas. Gena also lived in Oklahoma, where she met her husband. She and her family moved to Roswell in January 1995. She can be reached at sterlingwritingaddict@gmail.com. The views expressed in this column are those of the author.