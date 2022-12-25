In my day to day life, when I talk about someone who is so excited he can hardly stand it, I often say, “He is as excited as a child on Christmas morning.” Is there anything more exciting to a child than Christmas morning? Is there anything more exciting to a child than the anticipation of opening one gift after another that was chosen especially for her? For a child, to look at a tree full of presents knowing there are special treasures with her name on it has got to be as good as it gets.

I can remember the Christmas morning experience as a child. My family would have a nice dinner on Christmas eve and then do a family activity. Before the evening was through each of us could pick one present to unwrap. We knew the “big” presents wouldn’t arrive until sometime while we were asleep. We would pick up gift after gift trying to find just the right one to end the day with. Together as a family we would each open our gift.