In the rush of national news lately, the U.S. Forest Service’s post mortem on the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire didn’t get the attention it deserved.
The agency was frank about what went wrong and what needs to change. The report walks us through exactly happened on April 6, as well as preparations and plans for the prescribed Las Dispensas burn that blew into the state’s biggest ever wildfire. The general tone is one of lessons learned rather than finger pointing. That’s appropriate but doesn’t answer the lingering question of accountability.
In a nutshell: Fire personnel had an approved plan and believed they could suppress a fire if it got out of hand. However, the landscape was far drier than they realized, and they didn’t have enough hands on deck because “competing obligations limit(ed) the ability of the workforce to prioritize and focus on prescribed fire projects.”
In a miscalculation of this magnitude, I always wonder what was going on inside the organization. The agency answers that question too, citing its own increasing goals for prescribed fire along with “unrealistic expectations … to begin catching up after two years of delays.”
Forest Service employees had been sidelined a long time. Thanks to a government shutdown, most were furloughed from December 2018 until February 2019, plus time for shutdown and startup processes. In March 2020, the pandemic sent many home again for more than two years. And from September 2019 through October 2020 the Mexican Spotted Owl injunction prevented mechanical removal and prescribed fires. Together, the events depressed morale and “built a sense of urgency to … catch up.”
Combine that with “a narrow window when the crew was available” and the perception that conditions were amenable, and you get “acceptance of unforeseen risk.”
Forest Service policy doesn’t include a gut check, and apparently some employees had misgivings, but they yielded to pressures to “accomplish the mission.”
There’s more: Forest Service employees were following policy, but the policy was out of sync with changing conditions on the ground. And while the agency has innovative tools for analysis, they aren’t used for prescribed fires, nor are they part of training. In fact, training is “often outdated,” and the agency has too few experts in potential fire behavior and weather patterns.
One of many lessons learned is this: “A clear recognition and acknowledgment of long-term drought and climate factors versus short-term weather events would have led toward better situational awareness of the fire environment and could have led to more favorable outcomes.”
Two more: Don’t be overconfident in prescribed burn plans; continue testing and updating while being mindful of failure. And improve communications and feedback among employees.
The agency concludes on a thoughtful note: “Every day we place our fire teams, including our firefighters, burn teams, burn organizations and other personnel, under difficult circumstances and enormous pressure. We ask them to make up ground on long needed … restoration work while barely allowing time to recover from a previously taxing wildland fire response.”
Prescribed fire is still an important tool for land managers, but they must get better at all the other aspects of fire management.
As for accountability, nobody will go to jail. Yes, the judgment and execution were poor, and the resulting destruction is horrifying and heartbreaking. But nobody lied, falsified data or acted with hurtful intentions, and they will have to live with the memory for the rest of their lives. The feds usually handle these things by exiling these folks to some distant post with different duties.
Much remains to sort out, namely what FEMA can do, what the governor has demanded, and what the president has promised. Lawyers are sharpening their pencils.
