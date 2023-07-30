What is your favorite verse from the Bible? What if you could choose 25 verses?
Last week I shared with you the first 11 scriptures etched into the bricks in our fireplace in our game room. Twenty-seven years ago, when we had our home built, my wife Tanya and I chose 25 scriptures to have engraved into the bricks that would be put in our family room fireplace. We placed the bricks in the order the scriptures might appear chronologically in a person’s life.
In the first 11 verses we had scriptures about how God knew us before we were born, raising a child in the way of the Lord, salvation, and the importance of sharing the gospel. Today I will cover the last 14 verses. It is very difficult to just touch on each of these scriptures as there could be entire columns written on each one of these.
The 12 verse is James 1:5 where we are told, “If any of you lacks wisdom, he should ask God, who gives generously to all without finding fault, and it will be given to him.” This message is very important to me in my life and applies to situations we each face daily in our lives. I placed it just before the next verse because of the importance of having wisdom in who we choose as a spouse.
The 13 verse is often referred to as the love chapter, I Corinthians 13. This chapter is often read at weddings. I don’t have space to print the entire chapter so I will ask you to look it up yourself. The chapter includes, “If I speak in the tongues of men and of angels, but have not love, I am only a resounding gong or a clanging cymbal...Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It is not rude, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. Love never fails...And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.” We are commanded to act in love in all we do.
After marriage and a family, a person has to face the challenge of balancing priorities. The 14 scripture is Matthew 6:21 where we are told, “For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.” This again is an important verse in my life as I must daily decide where my treasure is.
The 15 verse tells us as a family whom we should serve. Joshua 24:15 tells us, “But if serving the Lord seems undesirable to you, then choose for yourselves this day whom you will serve...as for me and my household, we will serve the Lord.” It is an important choice each of us must make.
The 16 verse is found in Matthew 7:24b-25, “Therefore everyone who hears these words of mine and puts them into practice is like a wise man who built his house on the rock. The rain came down, the streams rose, and the winds blew and beat against the house; yet it did not fall, because it had its foundation on the rock.” What do you build your house on? This choice will determine what happens when the rains and wind come.
The 17 verse is Matthew 18:20. This scripture addresses the power of prayer. We are told here, “Again, I tell you that if two of you on earth agree about anything you ask for, it will be done for you by my Father in heaven.” Wow!!!
In the 18 verse we are taught how to pray. It is a very familiar verse to most of you and is called “The Lord’s Prayer.” In Matthew 6:9-13 we are taught, “This, then, is how you should pray: Our Father in heaven, hallowed be your name, your kingdom come, your will be done on earth as it is in heaven. Give us today our daily bread. Forgive us our debts, as we also forgive our debtors. And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from the evil one.”
The 19 verse is I John 3:23. This verse commands us to love one another, “And this is his command: to believe in the name of his Son, Jesus Christ, and to love one another as he commanded us.” A second verse emphasizing the importance of love in the way we conduct our lives.
The 20 verse is an illustration of servant leadership. In John 13:14-15 we are told, “Now that I, your Lord and Teacher, have washed your feet, you also should wash one another’s feet. I have set you an example that you should do as I have done for you.” Jesus set an example for us when he cleaned the disciples’ feet.
The 21st brick reads, “Matthew 5:14-16.” This scripture states, “You are the light of the world. A city on a hill cannot be hidden. Neither do people light a lamp and put it under a bowl. Instead they put it on its stand, and it gives light to everyone in the house. In the same way, let your light shine before men, that they may see your good deeds and praise your father in heaven.” Good words of advice on how we should live our lives.
The 22nd verse is John 21:15-17 where Jesus asks his disciple Simon Peter three times, “Do you love me?” In each instance Peter says yes. Jesus responded to Peter, “Feed my lambs,” “Take care of my sheep,” and “Feed my sheep.” These are important instructions on the responsibility Jesus places on each of us to take care of others.
The 23rd scripture is Matthew 6:25-34. These verses are too lengthy to print in their entirety, but emphasize the importance of not worrying. The verses state, “Therefore I tell you, do not worry about your life, what you will eat or drink; or about your body, what you will wear. Is not life more important than food, and the body more important than clothes? Look at the birds of the air; they do not sow or reap or store away in barns, and yet your heavenly Father feed them. Are you not much more valuable than they? Who of you by worrying can add a single hour to his life?...But seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well. Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.” I think we need to read these verses every morning before we jump into our day.
The 24th verse is John 14:2. Jesus tells us here he is going ahead of us to prepare a place for us. “In my Father’s house are many rooms; if it were not so, I would have told you. I am going there to prepare a place for you.”
The 25th and final brick is in the center and middle of the fireplace. It is one of my favorite verses. It is Isaiah 40:31. This scripture tells us, “But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.” How often do we need to renew our strength? I find this verse comforting in the busy life I live.
Whew!!! This takes you through the 25 bricks, but doesn’t do justice to the significant messages communicated through these verses.
My challenge to you is to open your Bible and read from the best-selling book of all time. The God inspired writings provide a roadmap for the life you should be living. Hopefully these scriptures shared will hold meaning in your life as they do in mine. They will change your life if you let them.
Just some important thoughts...
Rick Kraft is a local attorney, a syndicated columnist, and the Executive Director of the Leadership Roswell Program. To submit comments, contributions, or ideas, e-mail to rkraft@kraftlawfirm.org or write to P.O. Box 850, Roswell, NM, 88202-0850. The views expressed in this column are those of the author.
