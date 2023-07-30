What is your favorite verse from the Bible? What if you could choose 25 verses?

Last week I shared with you the first 11 scriptures etched into the bricks in our fireplace in our game room. Twenty-seven years ago, when we had our home built, my wife Tanya and I chose 25 scriptures to have engraved into the bricks that would be put in our family room fireplace. We placed the bricks in the order the scriptures might appear chronologically in a person’s life.