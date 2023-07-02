Spools of fiber-optic cable are becoming a more common sight around the state since the federal government started funding internet projects. That’s a good thing, right? Maybe not, if you listen to naysayers.

In April, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that New Mexico would receive $40 million for three rural broadband projects, courtesy of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. That brings the total to 18 projects worth more than $200 million.