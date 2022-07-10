Just about the only thing dogs and cats in the animal shelter have going for them is that there are groups of people willing to work together to help them. Without those groups of people working together, many animals have little chance of making it out of the shelter alive.
In Roswell, with its local rescues and other groups focused on animal welfare, the potential for that sort of cooperation on behalf of animals exists and we have seen it before. But right now we are falling short and recent events seem to indicate where at least part of the breakdown is occurring.
A newly formed local group, Support Roswell Animals, say they sent a letter to the city in late June expressing concerns about policies and procedures at the Roswell Animal Services shelter. They said they sent copies of the letter to the mayor, the city manager, each member of the city council, the city's director of special services, the deputy city manager and the city attorney. And according to Support Roswell Animals, no one responded.
This is the city's animal shelter and the city is failing to lead. That needs to change, and one important component of that change is better communication. One city councilor indicated in speaking with the Roswell Daily Record last week that a meeting was planned to discuss concerns raised by Support Roswell Animals, and if that's the case, it's a good start. But unless such a meeting leads to better and more regular communication with other groups interested in the shelter being run in a professional, efficient and humane way, we could just wind up back where we are now.
City officials have now acknowledged receipt of the Support Roswell Animals letter, which alleges issues that could impact all animals at the shelter and also incidents involving specific animals that were in need of a veterinarian's attention. The letter is posted to the group's Facebook page, and some of the group's concerns were discussed in an article that ran in the Daily Record July 8 and can be found online at rdrnews.com (Group pressing for changes at city animal shelter).
Many are no doubt saddened by things they've read and heard. The city's indicated they are looking into the issues raised in the letter.
Moving beyond what is, for many, the emotion of this issue, taxpayers must also now wonder whether the shelter is being run in a way we should all expect a public facility to be run: operated and overseen in a professional, efficient, and yes, humane, manner by those charged with ensuring its performance. That's always a valid question for any public facility and now seems a good time to ask it in regard to the shelter.
The city is not in an enviable position. Many people don't take care of their animals, don't have them spayed or neutered, don't look after their health. Some mistreat and abandon animals. Animal Services officers work cases that most who treat pets as family members simply couldn't handle. Just as with any area of law enforcement work, officers encounter some of the worst aspects of human nature.
And there are, sadly, always more animals who need housing and care. It can become overwhelming.
No one should expect the city, even in conjunction with the local animal welfare groups, to pull off a miracle. There is ultimately a societal problem at work here that goes far beyond Roswell, having to do with the abandonment and mistreatment of animals.
But ultimately, the only way to make headway is by working together. Ask yourself: Why do we have an animal shelter, if not to at least give those animals who need help a chance? And shouldn't it be the best chance we can give them?
John Dilmore is editor of the Roswell Daily Record. He can be reached at editor@rdrnews.com. The views expressed in this column are those of the author.