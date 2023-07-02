The Fourth of July this year is on a Tuesday. I wonder if it is going to be a long weekend. Well, it’s just one day at our house. I pray that families can get together, even if only for a weekend. We all need to get our families closer to us and spend more time with each other. Do silly stuff — make crafts, color, whatever fun you can do with them. The older generations are disappearing fast in some families. So, remember technology, you can still reach out to those family members that are not able to be with you or you with them.

Well, we will be planning on barbecuing. How surprising for us right? For one of these cookouts, I want shish-kabobs. I love them at Texas Roadhouse and K-Bobs. I need to be sure to have the baked beans. Baked beans make a BBQ right. I have the meat and the corn on the cob in the freezer for the Fourth. I love anything off the grill except seafood.