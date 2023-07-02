The Fourth of July this year is on a Tuesday. I wonder if it is going to be a long weekend. Well, it’s just one day at our house. I pray that families can get together, even if only for a weekend. We all need to get our families closer to us and spend more time with each other. Do silly stuff — make crafts, color, whatever fun you can do with them. The older generations are disappearing fast in some families. So, remember technology, you can still reach out to those family members that are not able to be with you or you with them.
Well, we will be planning on barbecuing. How surprising for us right? For one of these cookouts, I want shish-kabobs. I love them at Texas Roadhouse and K-Bobs. I need to be sure to have the baked beans. Baked beans make a BBQ right. I have the meat and the corn on the cob in the freezer for the Fourth. I love anything off the grill except seafood.
I recently found these red, white and blue chips at Sam’s Club. They are corn, like Doritos, and they look so patriotic. I might have to get them early because they may sell out. That has happened before on red and green chips for the Christmas season.
I remember as a kid my dad and his friends setting up the firing order for the community fireworks display. This was always at least a month before the fireworks show. He always said they had to work out the kinks. He loved fireworks and I didn’t get that gene. He had been a volunteer fireman before I was born and a year or so after I was born. He always did the fireworks in Refugio, Texas, our hometown. He always helped the fire department in Guymon, Oklahoma, where they lived. He loved doing those fireworks displays. He was nervous, anxious, and excited about the fireworks.
He really did love to set off fireworks. I don’t really like or dislike them. I don’t like the ones you buy and do your house. They have always upset my dogs, my cats and especially confused my chickens. I worry about fire danger living in the country. Plus, I am an early going-to-bed person, so the noise bothers me. I had a black cat explode in my hand as a kid. Sparklers are magnesium which can burn you and keep water off of it. If you get sparks and burn from a sparkler, please take yourself to the emergency room.
I was amused as a kid about some of the strange crafts and painting on items that was done for the Fourth of July. I didn’t like it, but didn’t hate it when I got a frog painted on my hand by a cousin. Not sure why I got a frog, but then again, times were odd in the 1960s. When you wash your hands, it washes off.
Since yarn goods were so popular then, it was worrisome as a kid some of the items you were expected to wear. I did have some nice hair scrunchies that were crocheted. I still have one that my aunt made for me. I did the same types of things to my kids with painting designs on T-shirts. But at least they picked the designs and the colors. But those weren’t the only T-shirts I made for them. They were little then, not like now. I wish had made some for my granddaughters over the years, but since I crushed my wrist, I don’t do that anymore.
I would like to have a patriotic jigsaw puzzle to have out to do over a holiday. I loved to do that when I was a kid. I never understood why people didn’t like jigsaw puzzles. You can talk, help each other, laugh, be excited to find pieces, and even more to do and to feel when you do puzzles. It is interactive, discussing, laughing and sharing. I would fear my cat would like to knock the pieces off just for the fun of it. She would do that in a heartbeat.
I got a really cute shirt for the Fourth of July. I saw it on Facebook from Hippie Chicks. They were fabulous as always to save it for me, I am so excited to wear it. I tried to find a T-shirt for my husband for the Fourth but no luck yet. I had thought of trying tie dyeing but not sure I have the hand strength for that. I know some dear people at church that are experts in tie-dye. I have seen my granddaughters wearing tie-dye, but not sure if they were bought or made by a family member. I am humbled by the fact that so many people seem to be excited for the Fourth and that is nice this year. Please celebrate!
I know it is hard for me to sleep when the fireworks are being done around us, but my pets are another thing altogether. The cat freaks out and hides, which scares me because she gets confused. She could run out of the house. She is only a house cat and doesn’t even know what is outside that door. When we had dogs, they hid under the porch. They would not come out no matter what we used to entice them. Then lastly, the chickens are not that scared, they act confused. I know why, but they don’t like to hear gunshots, because of the firing range near us. That does bother them at times. They can hear a difference. They don’t really panic with fireworks but it messes up their going to bed because it is too much light for them.
Please have a happy Fourth of July. Talk about the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights. This is America’s holiday. Celebrate and remember our history. Please have fun, tasty food and family time.
Gena Sterling was born and raised in Texas. Gena also lived in Oklahoma, where she met her husband. She and her family moved to Roswell in January 1995. She can be reached at writingaddict57@gmail.com. The views expressed in this column are those of the author.