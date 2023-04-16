Someday each of us will breathe our final breath. When that time comes, our days here on earth will be done. None of us knows the setting in which our last breath will occur, who will be with us, or if we will have advance notice that time is near.

From time to time, I think of situations where a person knows they’re in their final minutes and has a chance to communicate their final thoughts. I think of passengers on United Airlines flight 93 on 9/11, knowing their plane was going to crash but having time to make a final phone call.