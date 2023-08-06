I am always ready to make homemade anything. Some of the best presents are homemade, pampering gifts. I have made in the past, so many types of bath and shower items. I love a good bath bomb to soak in that bathtub. It is better than the old Calgon commercials and Calgon itself, sorry. But those essential oils can sure make it slick to get out the tub. Don’t ask, please.

My grandmothers, aunts and uncles made so many gifts for us “grandkids.” They crocheted Christmas ornaments, doilies, quilts and even lace. My paternal grandmother tatted lace. It was gorgeous and I still have some of her beautiful handiwork. I had an uncle that was an exquisite woodworker. I have some of his creations. He had my aunt (his wife) and her friends painted for him. He didn’t like to paint, so he made all of their favorite snacks. I had an aunt that loved to crochet around ponytail holders. I still have a blue one she made; I so treasure it. I had several she made, but they disappeared over our many early moves. That is still sad to me. I still have the Christmas granny squares my maternal grandmother made and turned it into cute boots for the Christmas tree. But there aren’t as many as I remember. I guess things just disappear sometimes. But these are the things that make us remember our dear family that is no longer with us. This is why homemade gifts are the best.