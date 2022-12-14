Too many people here live with hunger, and food banks need help. You knew that, but you may not know that the bigger picture of hunger in New Mexico is actually improving.

Food banks are more stretched this year. Inflation hits them too. Food costs more. So do the refrigerated semi-trucks they need to move food. But donations are down, and the money they receive doesn’t go as far, writes Mag Strittmatter, president and CEO of Roadrunner Food Bank, the hub of a system that reaches across the state. “We are finding that many of our costs are up to 200% higher than we have previously experienced.”