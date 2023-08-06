Like father like son. An apple doesn’t fall very far from the tree. He takes after his father. A boy will follow his father’s actions, not his advice. These and many more common sayings shed wisdom on the importance of this relationship between a father and a son.

Many have weighed in with their own thoughts on this relationship: Billy Graham shared, “A good father is one of the most unsung, unpraised, unnoticed, and yet one of the most valuable assets in our society.” Reed Markham commented, “Being a great father is like shaving. No matter how good you shaved today, you have to do it again tomorrow.”