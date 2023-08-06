Like father like son. An apple doesn’t fall very far from the tree. He takes after his father. A boy will follow his father’s actions, not his advice. These and many more common sayings shed wisdom on the importance of this relationship between a father and a son.
Many have weighed in with their own thoughts on this relationship: Billy Graham shared, “A good father is one of the most unsung, unpraised, unnoticed, and yet one of the most valuable assets in our society.” Reed Markham commented, “Being a great father is like shaving. No matter how good you shaved today, you have to do it again tomorrow.”
Charles Kettering stated, “Every father should remember one day his son will follow his example, not his advice.” And Jim Valvano’s view is, "My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person: He believed in me."
In the New Testament at Matthew 3:17 after Jesus is baptized by John the Baptist we are told, “A voice from heaven said, ‘This is my Son whom I love; with him I am well pleased.’” God speaking about his son Jesus is the ultimate in a father/son relationship.
Ideally, every father would be able to claim his son, love him, and be well pleased with him. To the men reading this, would your father say this about you? Would you say this about your son? In my case, both questions would be answered by “yes.”
Each of you had or have a father. It took one to create you. Most of you were raised by your father; some of you were not. This relationship had a large impact on who you are today.
I am blessed to still have my father. I just had the opportunity to spend some time with him. At 91 years old and battling Parkinson’s disease, he is not the same man he has been in his nine earlier decades, but I love him very much and he loves me also. I am very honored to be his son.
Time changes each of us. None of us are the same as we were twenty years ago. At least, we’d better not be.
Life happens. The years roll by and we have no choice but to adjust. Life comes at us, we live it, and then it is memory for the rest of our lives.
A couple gets excited about a pregnancy and then after their child is born the sun goes down and then comes up again. Days pass, then years, then decades. Next thing you know, you are hugging your grandchild. Your body ages and grows old and your view of the world changes.
Those who live long enough get the chance to experience old age. As the seasons of our lives come and go, there are some constants that remain.
When we’re young, we’re taught how to view the world and how to relate to others. We’re “programmed” of sorts by adults who raise us. Then the day comes when we leave our nest and fly off into the world.
For my entire life, I will always be my father’s son. I recently heard a song that got me emotional. It is a very powerful acapella song by The Tenors called “My Father’s Son.” The music is beautiful. I would suggest you google it and listen to it. The lyrics are as follows:
“I was young when I was told. Take a chance before you're old. Live a life you're proud to share. Don't look back and don't be scared.
“Say your prayers and don't be late. When in doubt just keep the faith. Learn to walk before you run, and soon you'll be a man my son.
“Now I am right where I belong, I hear your voice and I am strong. And I will carry you with me, 'till journey's end, I'll always be, my father's son, my father's son.
“He left me lessons all around. Like keep your feet on solid ground. Let your words and honor be.
The truth and strength for all the world to see.
“Now I am right where I belong, I hear you voice and I am strong. And I will carry you with me, 'till journey's end, I'll always be, my father's son, my father's son.
“Find the one, don't let her go. In your heart you'll always know. Raise your boy to love his mom. Cause soon he'll be a man, my son.
“Now I am right where I belong. I hear your voice and I am strong. And I will carry you with me, 'til journey's end, I'll always be, my father's son.
“My father's son, I'll always be, my father's son.”
Wow...wisdom on passing a legacy from one generation to the next.
My challenge to you today is to recognize the importance of the father/son relationship. How are you doing as a son? How are you doing as a father? If you can improve these dimensions of your life you have the ability to do so in the days ahead.
You will always be your father’s son and your son will always be your son. When we talk about the influence each of us has in the years we have left, this is a critical relationship. Make sure your role in each of these relationships is the best it can be.
Just a thought...
Rick Kraft is a local attorney, a syndicated columnist, and the Executive Director of the Leadership Roswell Program. To submit comments, contributions, or ideas, e-mail to rkraft@kraftlawfirm.org or write to P.O. Box 850, Roswell, NM, 88202-0850. The views expressed in this column are those of the author.
