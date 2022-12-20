CLOVIS — I thought John McCain was a terrible politician, and a worse presidential candidate. He never met a war that he didn’t back and his campaign was a disaster.
The only bright spot I remember about it was Sarah Palin, and he threw her over the side when he thought she became a distraction and an inconvenience. Kind of a harsh requiem, huh?
On the other hand, John McCain was a bona fide U.S. American hero. His father and his grandfather were both admirals in the U.S. Navy. That doesn’t make McCain a hero.
On Oct. 26, 1967, on a bombing mission over North Vietnam, McCain was shot down in his Skyhawk Dive Bomber. That doesn’t make McCain a hero.
McCain was captured and taken to a prison camp. Because of his father’s status as an admiral, McCain was offered early release. McCain told his captors he would only accept the offer if every man taken in before him was released as well. The outcome of that refusal resulted in McCain spending five years in the infamous Hanoi Hilton. McCain’s Choice. And that, ladies and gentlemen, cemented McCain’s bona fides in the pantheon of American heroes. It also re-affirmed the Code of Conduct principle of “first in, first out.”
That brings me to the prisoner swap that took place recently in the United Arab Emirates at the Abu Dhabi airport. American Brittney Griner for Russian “Lord of War” Viktor Bout.
The swap has been done to death in print, TV, and podcasts and I won’t rehash it here. The Americans wanted a two for one swap, Griner and American Paul Whelan for Bout. The Russians were adamant, and would only agree to a one for one swap.
News media are rampant with the back stories of these two Americans, and how it was determined who should be brought home. I choose to disregard all that.
I have no desire to be charged as a racist, homophobic, misogynist. Whalen has spent four years in prison while Griner has spent less than a year there. The principle of “first in, first out” should apply. Biden’s Choice.
All things being equal and fair, Whalen should get the call. But all things are never equal. And if you want fair, look for it on the grounds of Norris and Brady next August.
Rube Render is a former Clovis city commissioner and former chair of the Curry County Republican Party. Contact him at rube.render@actsnm.com. The views expressed in this column are those of the author.
