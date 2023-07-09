July 4, 1946, was the first Independence Day after the end of World War II. Because a lot of events were canceled during the war years, the nation was just starting to return to normal. In some ways, 1946 bears a resemblance to this year, when some activities came back to life post-COVID.

With the war’s end, there was jubilation and relief, but the military was still reporting losses. That July 4, the Navy Department published a list of 231 New Mexicans known dead and missing for the Navy, Marines and Coast Guard. First on the list was Jacob David Alire, of Española.