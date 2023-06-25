“Kiss me, I’m Irish!” I’m not sure how well this line works; I never tried it while I was in Ireland.
My wife and I just got back from two weeks on the “Emerald Isle,” as Ireland is often known as for its lush and beautiful landscape. Amazingly enough, we never saw rain. We also didn’t see a leprechaun and never heard anyone say “Top of the Mornin’ to ya!”
Many Americans can trace their family tree heritage back to Ireland, including my wife.
Ireland is one of the most beautiful places on earth. We stood in awe of God’s creation at the Dingle Peninsula viewing the many different shades of green hills, looking out at the black and gray rocks between us, and admiring the different shades of the blue ocean with white waves continuously breaking over the rocks.
We were able to see the sea Cliffs of Moher on the west side of the island, where majestic black cliffs rise upward almost 400 feet from the blue ocean to the green fields. We took a boat to the Aran Islands and climbed a difficult path to the ancient stone fortress Dun Aengus on the top of the world and on the edge of the ocean.
We visited Giant’s Causeway on the north side of the island where approximately 40,000 interlocking octagon-like shaped basalt columns sit side by side, making up the coastline. We then drove along the beautiful Antrim Coast.
Ireland has numerous castles, most of them today are in ruins. But every castle has a story and it once was a beautiful structure made by a Lord in a strategic location. We walked in many of the castles and imagined what it would have been like visiting the castle in its prime.
We saw the famous Book of Kells, an illuminated manuscript of the four gospels of the New Testament created in a monastery believed to be around 800 A.D. It is packed with beautiful artwork and calligraphy and housed at the Trinity College Library in Dublin.
From Ireland came Oscar Wilde and Guinness beer. There are two languages commonly spoken: British/English and Gaelic. An English speaker is not able to understand Gaelic.
The island’s patron is St. Patrick, the saint who St. Patrick’s Day (March 17) is named after. I doubt he ever thought that over fifteen centuries later in a land called America, anyone not wearing green on his day would get pinched!
Belfast, the capital of Northern Ireland, is an industrial city. It’s where ships have been built for over a century, including the unsinkable Titanic. The Titanic Museum in Belfast does a good job of telling the Titanic story including how the largest ship at the time was built, what the rooms inside of the boat looked like, what happened when it hit the iceberg, and some items retrieved from the ship after it sank.
We watched a sheep dog round up sheep, following the shepherd’s directions made only with whistle sounds. One whistle made the dog go left, another right, another to move the sheep, another to stop the sheep, and so on. It is amazing how well trained the dogs are.
Much of Ireland unwinds in Irish Pubs drinking a “pint” of beer and visiting with old friends.
We had the opportunity to watch a falconry demonstration and then have a Harris Hawk land on our arm. Then we’d reward him with a piece of meat and launch him into the trees. There were Irish Dancers and traditional music. We even tried our hand at dancing and soon realized no one would pay to see us dance.
At least 2.1 million Irish left Ireland (and another million died) during the potato famine between 1845 and 1855, many boarding ships headed for America.
There are two countries on the island of Ireland. Most of the island is the independent Republic of Ireland. Its capital is in Dublin. On the northeast of the island is Northern Ireland. Its capital is in Belfast and it is a member of the United Kingdom with England, Scotland, and Wales. Ireland’s languages and cultures are often called “Celtic.”
Ireland has been a land divided with a long history of battles between the Irish and the British and between Catholics and Protestants within Ireland itself. Turmoil from its past continues today. The Republic of Ireland became an independent country in 1922 after six years of fighting the British. It was primarily Catholic. Northern Ireland was primarily Protestant and was partitioned off to remain with Great Britain.
In Dublin we visited a jail called “Kilmainham Gaol” that housed rebels who, in the 1916 Easter uprising, unsuccessfully fought the British for independence. After losing the rebellion, sixteen men were killed by firing squad. In Derry, in Northern Ireland, we visited the sight of “Bloody Sunday,” where 14 civil rights protesters were killed by British soldiers in 1972.
The trip was an adventure of a lifetime and it was interesting to learn about a distant part of our world.
My challenge to you today is to plan a trip to a land you have never been to before. There are countless parts of the United States you can travel to, or get bold and fly across one of the oceans, but plan a trip to wander. You will make lifetime memories with your family and grow in your knowledge.
I’ll close with an ancient Celtic prayer and traditional Irish blessing that I have often used in my talks and writings over the years:
“May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face; the rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand.”
Just some Irish thoughts...
Rick Kraft is a local attorney, a syndicated columnist, and the Executive Director of the Leadership Roswell Program. To submit comments, contributions, or ideas, email to rkraft@kraftlawfirm.org or write to P.O. Box 850, Roswell, NM, 88202-0850. The views expressed in this column are those of the author.
