Labor Day has its roots in the struggle for workers to get better working conditions. One can research all the beginnings and intrinsic materials to get a good understanding, but labor isn’t really about all those struggles now.
When I was growing up, the Tuesday after Labor Day was the beginning of the school year. Mostly because of rural areas, the crop harvesting was just finishing. This was common across Texas and Oklahoma years ago. One wonders why it is not that way now. The school year is longer so getting out right at Memorial Day would not work with a Labor Day start for schools.
I remember all the watermelons coming up out of the Rio Grande Valley. They were the last of the season. Those watermelons melted in your mouth, so sweet and juicy. They were huge and because of the stripes on them, nicked named rattlesnake melons. There were rattlesnakes in the watermelon patches also.
My funny question is, do you put salt on your watermelon? I do and my cantaloupe also. My son says I assault everything because I do love my salt. Now I see chocolate-covered watermelon slices like an ice cream treat. Doesn’t appeal to me at all. I dehydrate it and call it jerky. It is chewy and I like it. Watermelon salads are everywhere now. I am a purest. Watermelon is fine, don’t fiddle too much, OK.
The idea that the BBQ season is winding down is not true around here. We have been known to have grilled on Christmas before. We sure have done for New Year’s Day and Eve also, but then again, I want to try new things, but my family is less into it so it seems. I still try to get them to change, but slight changes, not big ones. I just love the idea that in this area we can grill almost any time of the year. But then again, it is difficult to realize that if it isn’t the heat, it is too hot be out there. Or is it the wind? That is scary when we have dry conditions and it makes the flames go into overdrive. But then again, there are so many days that does not happen, which is so nice. A nice steak or hamburger off that grill makes really nice meals and good times.
Of course, as I grew up things were different. There was always a potluck at my maternal grandmothers, but home ice cream was on that menu. The youngest grandkid had to sit on the ice cream churner. The older kids took turns of turning the crank. The next to the youngest, I had the most turns at the crank. It was hard, but that was good ice cream. My cousin, Mark, was very cold, but then again, I was there once. He still thinks the ice cream was better than the store version. Even still.
Many of us who grew up in rural farming communities started the next day, Tuesday, school started. That was in South Texas and Northern Oklahoma. I never knew if here because it wasn’t when we moved here. I sure remember my great uncle RL; he owned some 7-11’s in South Texas. He would have his stores save cigar boxes for our school. He did that year around and every kid had one. It was neat, they were all different and colorful, all nice stuff that kids liked then. The family was always good to us kids and to our schools. I had those school boxes until I finished 5th grade, then changed schools. But I often wish I still had some boxes, they were spectacular.
I worry about the changing of the times. I realize we must move forward and all but still it hurts. My kids really don’t remember their grandparents except the last ones which were meaner and not the kind and giving ones in comparison to my mom and my father-in-law. That is why my dad then my mother-in-law lasted longer or so it seems. I always heard the meaner they were the longer they lived. Sorry. But I try to include the memories of holidays and my growing up in my articles so that my kids and someday maybe my grandkids will read and understand. If not, I do for my love of writing and hopefully entertain an audience that still loves newspapers.
I love newspapers, I wish I could get more than just the local but it is hard to get them on the current date. The mail is not great and my weekly one from my hometown is only a weekly one. So, we are fortunate to have a five-a-day-a-week newspaper.
We are fortunate to have current news and sports every day, basically. That is something I didn’t grow up with. I wish more people would read the paper to their kids and especially to their grandkids. I loved reading the paper with grandmother. That was one way I learned to read. I loved it when I was teaching that the newspaper was in the school rooms every day. It was such an awesome and uncomplicated way to do current events and local issues within the classroom. It was paid for by a business, which is awesome.
Well, I hope there is no fireworks for Labor Day. But not sure if that will happen this year. There is no cookout this year on Labor Day, too much since my surgery. We need to figure out that for later in the month. Besides, Labor Day is not really about cookouts, right?
Gena Sterling was born and raised in Texas. Gena also lived in Oklahoma, where she met her husband. She and her family moved to Roswell in January 1995. She can be reached at twinsmom1957@outlook.com. The views expressed in this column are those of the author.
