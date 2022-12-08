SILVER CITY — In June 2012, I succumbed to the hype and joined with millions of others to watch Nik Wallenda attempt to cross over Niagara Falls on a high wire.

A few minutes into the walk I realized that, because so much of the promotion had been about the fact he could fall off and die at any moment, a little part of me would feel cheated if he made it across alive. Disgusted by my own human nature, I rushed to change the channel.